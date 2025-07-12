Home » Gaming » EA Sports FC 25 Icons and Symbols Meaning

EA Sports FC 25 Icons and Symbols Meaning

Have you ever played EA Sports FC 25 and gotten confused figuring out what the icons and symbols mean? Whether you’re trying to switch players, set up tactics, or just navigate the menus, each icon means something important in this game. This guide breaks down the meaning of all EA Sports FC 25 icons and symbols, so you’ll always know what’s going on during your matches.

EA Sports FC 25 Icons and Symbols Meaning

EA Sports FC 25 Lobby Screen Icons

When you first open EA FC 25, you’ll see a bunch of icons on the main screen. These help you jump into different game modes like Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Clubs, and Settings. Each one gets you to a different part of the game quickly.

EA FC 25 Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Gear/Cog iconSettings – Opens the main settings menu where you can change graphics, audio, controls, and gameplay options
2. Person icon or Accessibility symbolAccessibility – Options to make the game easier to use, like colorblind settings, subtitles, and button changes.
3. Purple SP IconSeason Pass XP – Shows your Season Pass points and level, tracking how you’re doing across different game modes.
4. Interconnected Rectangles iconFC HUB – Connects you to EA’s main hub with online stuff, news, updates, and social features.
5. Speaker iconMute Voice Chat – Turn voice chat on or off when playing online matches.
6. Two People iconEA Friends – Opens your friends list, where you can see who’s online and send invites.

Customize Screen Icons

These are the icons you’ll find in the Settings menu.

EA FC 25 Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Settings iconSettings – Change audio, camera, controller, and gameplay options.
2. Profile iconProfile – Check your personal info, stats, and customization stuff.
3. Globe with Gear iconOnline Settings – Set up matchmaking, privacy, and crossplay options.
4. Hourglass iconPlaytime – See how long you’ve been playing the game.
5. Field with Pencil iconEdit Teams – Change team lineups, formations, and player positions in Kick-Off mode.
6. Field iconTeam Sheets – Save and switch between different formations and tactics.
7. Person Silhouette icon with Plus symbolCreate Player – Make your own custom player for Career Mode.
8. Music Note iconEA SPORTS Music – Control the in-game soundtrack or turn music off.

EA Sports FC 25 Clubs Screen Icons

These are the icons you’ll see when playing in Clubs mode.

EA FC 25 Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Coin with a Letter C iconClubs Coin – Shows how much Clubs Coin you have for buying items and cosmetics.
2. Upside Down Green Triangle iconFC Points – Your FC Points balance, which is premium currency for special purchases.
3. Circle with Color icon (various colors)Player Position – Shows what position your player plays (like ST, CM, CB).
4. Number in a Circle iconPlayer Overall – Your player’s overall rating based on how good they are.
5. Number beside Player’s Face iconPlayer Level – Shows what level your player has reached in Clubs.

EA FC 25 Icons and SymbolsDescription
6. Blue Hexagon icon with Number insideSkill Points – Shows how many skill points you can use to upgrade your Virtual Pro.

EA FC 25 Icons and SymbolsDescription
7. Badge iconClub Reputation – Shows how good your club’s reputation is.
8. Person with Both Hands Up iconClub Fans – How many fans support your club (grows when you win)

EA FC 25 Icons and SymbolsDescription
9. Player with Leaderboard iconPro Leaderboard – Rankings of individual Virtual Pro players.
10. Shield iconClub Leaderboard – Rankings of clubs based on how well they perform.
11. Shield with a Letter C iconRush Leaderboard – Standings for clubs playing in Rush mode.
12. Magnifying Glass iconSearch Clubs – Find and look at other clubs in the game.

Clubs Store Icons

Want to make your Virtual Pro look cooler? The store has tons of customization options, and these icons show you what’s what.

EA FC 25 Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Stopwatch IconBundle Time Left – Shows how much time is left before a store item expires.
EA Sports FC 25 icons

EA FC 25 Icons and SymbolsDescription
2. Hair iconHair – Change your Virtual Pro’s hairstyle and color.
3. Shoes iconBoots – Pick different football boots for your player.
4. Beard iconFacial Hair – Add beards, mustaches, and other facial hair.
5. Glasses iconFacial Accessories – Add glasses, face masks, or eye paint.
6. Heart iconTattoos – Put tattoos on your player’s arms, legs, or other body parts.
7. Glove iconGloves – Add gloves to your Virtual Pro.
8. Arm Sleeve iconArm Sleeves – Add arm sleeves or compression gear to your player.

EA Sports FC 25 Clubs Squad Icons

These icons tell you who’s who in your club. Managers, founding members, who’s online – it’s all here.

EA FC 25 Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. A Person with a Suit and Tie iconManager – Club managers who can change tactics, invite members, and modify club settings.
2. A Person in a Yellow Shield iconFounding Member – Original club creators with special privileges.
3. Green Person iconOnline Squad – Shows who is currently online.
4. Stadium iconClub Stadium Modifier – Shows who changed the club’s stadium.
5. Computer and CPU iconPC Platform – Shows the user is playing on PC.
6. Monitor and Joystick IconConsole Platform – Shows the user is playing on PlayStation or Xbox.

Clubs Assignments Icons

Every team needs someone to take penalties and corners. These icons show who’s assigned to do what during matches.

EA Sports FC 25 icons

EA FC 25 Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Armband IconCaptain – Shows who is wearing the captain’s armband
2. Left Flag IconLeft Corner Taker – Player who takes corner kicks from the left side
3. Right Flag IconRight Corner Taker – Player who takes corner kicks from the right side.
4. Goal Post with Dot on the Left iconLeft Short Free Kick Taker – Player who takes short free kicks from the left side.
5. Goal Post with Dot on the Right iconRight Short Free Kick Taker – Player who takes short free kicks from the right side.
6. Goal Post with Dot on the Center iconPenalties Taker – Player who takes penalty kicks.
7. Goal Post with Dot and Line on the Center iconLong Free Kick Taker – Player who takes long-range free kicks.

Clubs Presets Icons

These icons show off your player’s special abilities and skills. The better the icon, the better your player is at that thing.

EA FC 25 Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Gold Diamond icons with Varied symbols insidePlayStyles+ – Highlights enhanced versions of regular PlayStyles that provide top-tier boosts to a player’s abilities.
2. Stars iconSkill Moves – Represents the player’s skill move rating, determining how advanced their dribbling tricks are (1★ to 5★).
3. Silver Diamond icons with Varied symbols insidePlayStyles – Displays a player’s unique traits and signature abilities that influence gameplay style.

EA Sports FC 25 Gameplay Icons

There’s nothing much to see when you start the match in EA Sports FC 25. But here are the things you need to know:

EA FC 25 Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. White Square with Team icon and NumberTeam and Score – Showing you your team, the enemy team, and the scores.
2. Soccer Field with Triangle and Circle iconsPosition – Represent all the players’ positions on the soccer field.

Ultimate Team Squad Screen Icons

Ultimate Team has its own special icons that help you build the best possible team chemistry.

EA Sports FC 25 icons

EA FC 25 Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Blue People iconPlayer’s Nationality Count – Indicates how many players of the same nationality are in your squad. Helps build chemistry.
2. Blue Diamond iconChemistry – Shows how well a player links with others based on nationality, league, and club for optimal team performance.

Now you know what every icon in EA Sports FC 25 does! The most important ones to remember are the Clubs and Ultimate Team icons since you’ll be using those constantly. For everything else, just save this guide and come back whenever you see something confusing.

