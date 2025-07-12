EA Sports FC 25 Icons and Symbols Meaning

Have you ever played EA Sports FC 25 and gotten confused figuring out what the icons and symbols mean? Whether you’re trying to switch players, set up tactics, or just navigate the menus, each icon means something important in this game. This guide breaks down the meaning of all EA Sports FC 25 icons and symbols, so you’ll always know what’s going on during your matches.

EA Sports FC 25 Lobby Screen Icons

When you first open EA FC 25, you’ll see a bunch of icons on the main screen. These help you jump into different game modes like Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Clubs, and Settings. Each one gets you to a different part of the game quickly.

EA FC 25 Icons and Symbols Description 1. Gear/Cog icon Settings – Opens the main settings menu where you can change graphics, audio, controls, and gameplay options 2. Person icon or Accessibility symbol Accessibility – Options to make the game easier to use, like colorblind settings, subtitles, and button changes. 3. Purple SP Icon Season Pass XP – Shows your Season Pass points and level, tracking how you’re doing across different game modes. 4. Interconnected Rectangles icon FC HUB – Connects you to EA’s main hub with online stuff, news, updates, and social features. 5. Speaker icon Mute Voice Chat – Turn voice chat on or off when playing online matches. 6. Two People icon EA Friends – Opens your friends list, where you can see who’s online and send invites.

Customize Screen Icons

These are the icons you’ll find in the Settings menu.

EA FC 25 Icons and Symbols Description 1. Settings icon Settings – Change audio, camera, controller, and gameplay options. 2. Profile icon Profile – Check your personal info, stats, and customization stuff. 3. Globe with Gear icon Online Settings – Set up matchmaking, privacy, and crossplay options. 4. Hourglass icon Playtime – See how long you’ve been playing the game. 5. Field with Pencil icon Edit Teams – Change team lineups, formations, and player positions in Kick-Off mode. 6. Field icon Team Sheets – Save and switch between different formations and tactics. 7. Person Silhouette icon with Plus symbol Create Player – Make your own custom player for Career Mode. 8. Music Note icon EA SPORTS Music – Control the in-game soundtrack or turn music off.

EA Sports FC 25 Clubs Screen Icons

These are the icons you’ll see when playing in Clubs mode.

EA FC 25 Icons and Symbols Description 1. Coin with a Letter C icon Clubs Coin – Shows how much Clubs Coin you have for buying items and cosmetics. 2. Upside Down Green Triangle icon FC Points – Your FC Points balance, which is premium currency for special purchases. 3. Circle with Color icon (various colors) Player Position – Shows what position your player plays (like ST, CM, CB). 4. Number in a Circle icon Player Overall – Your player’s overall rating based on how good they are. 5. Number beside Player’s Face icon Player Level – Shows what level your player has reached in Clubs.

EA FC 25 Icons and Symbols Description 6. Blue Hexagon icon with Number inside Skill Points – Shows how many skill points you can use to upgrade your Virtual Pro.

EA FC 25 Icons and Symbols Description 7. Badge icon Club Reputation – Shows how good your club’s reputation is. 8. Person with Both Hands Up icon Club Fans – How many fans support your club (grows when you win)

EA FC 25 Icons and Symbols Description 9. Player with Leaderboard icon Pro Leaderboard – Rankings of individual Virtual Pro players. 10. Shield icon Club Leaderboard – Rankings of clubs based on how well they perform. 11. Shield with a Letter C icon Rush Leaderboard – Standings for clubs playing in Rush mode. 12. Magnifying Glass icon Search Clubs – Find and look at other clubs in the game.

Clubs Other Menu Icons

A few more icons that help you manage your club and navigate around the different menus.

EA FC 25 Icons and Symbols Description 1. 3 People icon Squad – Opens your current team lineup, allowing you to view and manage player positions and tactics. 2. Envelope icon Inbox – Displays system messages, rewards, and updates related to your club. 3. Arrow icon Transfers – Access the transfer market to buy, sell, or monitor players and items. 4. Gear icon Settings – Opens the main menu for customizing game, audio, controller, and display options.

Clubs Store Icons

Want to make your Virtual Pro look cooler? The store has tons of customization options, and these icons show you what’s what.

EA FC 25 Icons and Symbols Description 1. Stopwatch Icon Bundle Time Left – Shows how much time is left before a store item expires.

EA FC 25 Icons and Symbols Description 2. Hair icon Hair – Change your Virtual Pro’s hairstyle and color. 3. Shoes icon Boots – Pick different football boots for your player. 4. Beard icon Facial Hair – Add beards, mustaches, and other facial hair. 5. Glasses icon Facial Accessories – Add glasses, face masks, or eye paint. 6. Heart icon Tattoos – Put tattoos on your player’s arms, legs, or other body parts. 7. Glove icon Gloves – Add gloves to your Virtual Pro. 8. Arm Sleeve icon Arm Sleeves – Add arm sleeves or compression gear to your player.

EA Sports FC 25 Clubs Squad Icons

These icons tell you who’s who in your club. Managers, founding members, who’s online – it’s all here.

EA FC 25 Icons and Symbols Description 1. A Person with a Suit and Tie icon Manager – Club managers who can change tactics, invite members, and modify club settings. 2. A Person in a Yellow Shield icon Founding Member – Original club creators with special privileges. 3. Green Person icon Online Squad – Shows who is currently online. 4. Stadium icon Club Stadium Modifier – Shows who changed the club’s stadium. 5. Computer and CPU icon PC Platform – Shows the user is playing on PC. 6. Monitor and Joystick Icon Console Platform – Shows the user is playing on PlayStation or Xbox.

Clubs Assignments Icons

Every team needs someone to take penalties and corners. These icons show who’s assigned to do what during matches.

EA FC 25 Icons and Symbols Description 1. Armband Icon Captain – Shows who is wearing the captain’s armband 2. Left Flag Icon Left Corner Taker – Player who takes corner kicks from the left side 3. Right Flag Icon Right Corner Taker – Player who takes corner kicks from the right side. 4. Goal Post with Dot on the Left icon Left Short Free Kick Taker – Player who takes short free kicks from the left side. 5. Goal Post with Dot on the Right icon Right Short Free Kick Taker – Player who takes short free kicks from the right side. 6. Goal Post with Dot on the Center icon Penalties Taker – Player who takes penalty kicks. 7. Goal Post with Dot and Line on the Center icon Long Free Kick Taker – Player who takes long-range free kicks.

Clubs Presets Icons

These icons show off your player’s special abilities and skills. The better the icon, the better your player is at that thing.

EA FC 25 Icons and Symbols Description 1. Gold Diamond icons with Varied symbols inside PlayStyles+ – Highlights enhanced versions of regular PlayStyles that provide top-tier boosts to a player’s abilities. 2. Stars icon Skill Moves – Represents the player’s skill move rating, determining how advanced their dribbling tricks are (1★ to 5★). 3. Silver Diamond icons with Varied symbols inside PlayStyles – Displays a player’s unique traits and signature abilities that influence gameplay style.

Clubs Other Menu Icons

A few more icons that help you manage your club and navigate around the different menus.

EA FC 25 Icons and Symbols Description 1. 3 People Icon Squad – Opens your current team lineup, allowing you to view and manage player positions and tactics. 2. Envelope Icon Inbox – Displays system messages, rewards, and updates related to your club. 3. Two-Way Arrows Icon Transfers – Access the transfer market to buy, sell, or monitor players and items. 4. Gear Icon Settings – Opens the main menu for customizing game, audio, controller, and display options.

EA Sports FC 25 Gameplay Icons

There’s nothing much to see when you start the match in EA Sports FC 25. But here are the things you need to know:

EA FC 25 Icons and Symbols Description 1. White Square with Team icon and Number Team and Score – Showing you your team, the enemy team, and the scores. 2. Soccer Field with Triangle and Circle icons Position – Represent all the players’ positions on the soccer field.

Ultimate Team Squad Screen Icons

Ultimate Team has its own special icons that help you build the best possible team chemistry.

EA FC 25 Icons and Symbols Description 1. Blue People icon Player’s Nationality Count – Indicates how many players of the same nationality are in your squad. Helps build chemistry. 2. Blue Diamond icon Chemistry – Shows how well a player links with others based on nationality, league, and club for optimal team performance.

Now you know what every icon in EA Sports FC 25 does! The most important ones to remember are the Clubs and Ultimate Team icons since you’ll be using those constantly. For everything else, just save this guide and come back whenever you see something confusing.