EA Sports FC 26: Release Date, Price, Icons, and More

It feels like just yesterday that football fans were getting excited for EA FC 25, and now the anticipation is rising once again for the upcoming EA Sports FC 26. EA has finally revealed what’s coming in their latest football game, and there’s plenty to be excited about. We will show you everything important about the upcoming EA Sports FC 26, including the release date, new features, and what makes this game worth your time.

EA just dropped the details, and honestly, this might be the year they actually listen to what we’ve been asking for. Mark your calendars! EA Sports FC 26 drops on September 26th, 2025. That’s a Friday, which means you get the whole weekend to play! Want to jump in early? Get the Ultimate Edition and you can start playing on September 19th. This early access thing has become pretty standard for EA games, and it’s worth it if you can’t wait.

EA Sports FC 26 Price and Platforms

The pricing stays pretty much the same as last year. Here’s what you’re looking at:

Edition Price Standard Edition $69.99 on most platforms Ultimate Edition $99.99 on most platforms, except Nintendo Switch 2, which costs $89.99

You can play FC 26 on pretty much every major gaming system:

PC

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2

Props to EA for still supporting PS4 and Xbox One. Not everyone’s upgraded yet, so this keeps things fair.

Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

Here’s the list of everything that comes with the Ultimate Edition and the things that come if you pre-order the game before August 26th:

Ultimate Edition

Up to 7 Days Early Access – Jump into EA Sports FC 26 starting September 19th.

– Jump into EA Sports FC 26 starting September 19th. 6000 FC Points Over 2 Months – Use these in Ultimate Team, the Clubs Store, and FC Hub. Nintendo Switch players get 4500 FC Points instead.

– Use these in Ultimate Team, the Clubs Store, and FC Hub. Nintendo Switch players get 4500 FC Points instead. Extra Player Evolution Slot – You’ll have two EVO slots open right away instead of just one.

– You’ll have two EVO slots open right away instead of just one. Season 1 Premium Pass – Get the first season’s Premium Pass included.

Limited Time Pre-Order Bonuses

For EA Sports FC 26: One untradeable ICON player (choose from 15 different legends)

For EA Sports FC 25 (if you own it): Special EVO that boosts any player’s shooting to 99 1 of 5 Player Pick with 93+ rated ICON players (untradeable)



Who’s on the Cover This Year?

Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala are sharing the standard edition cover. Last year, Bellingham had it all to himself, but now he’s got company. Both these guys had killer seasons, so it makes sense. The Ultimate Edition? That’s all about Zlatan Ibrahimovic. They did this cool thing where they recreated a photo of teenage Zlatan reading a magazine with Ronaldo on the cover. Pretty smart way to show his journey from fan to legend.

New Icons Coming to Ultimate Team

Speaking of Zlatan, he’s joining the game as a new Icon card. This is actually surprising because he had some beef with EA a few years ago about using his likeness without permission. Looks like they sorted it out. Here’s who else might be joining as Icons:

Andres Iniesta (Spain)

Toni Kroos (Germany)

Marcelo (Brazil)

Giorgio Chiellini (Italy)

Alex Morgan (USA)

Francesco Totti (Italy)

Oliver Kahn (Germany)

Sara Thunebro (Sweden)

Cha Bum-kun (South Korea)

Steffi Jones (Germany)

Sissi (Brazil)

Major Gameplay Changes in EA Sports FC 26

EA actually listened to player complaints about FC 25 and made some big fixes to the new series:

Better Movement: Dribbling feels more responsive and AI teammates make smarter runs. No more clunky skill moves or strikers standing offside.

Dribbling feels more responsive and AI teammates make smarter runs. No more clunky skill moves or strikers standing offside. Two Gameplay Styles: Competitive Mode: Fast-paced for Ultimate Team and online play. Authentic Mode: Realistic football for Career Mode players.

Challengers Mode: A second-tier weekend league for lower division players. Perfect if you’re not ready for Weekend League but want competitive play.

A second-tier weekend league for lower division players. Perfect if you’re not ready for Weekend League but want competitive play. Manager Live Challenges: Jump into real-world scenarios like saving teams from relegation or handling financial crises. Quick scenarios or multi-season storylines with rewards like Season Points and Icons.

You can actually watch the gameplay here where EA actually shows that they heard what the players want:

There are also rumors that EA might bring back World Cup mode for the 2026 World Cup. Even though EA and FIFA had their messy breakup, EA apparently wants the World Cup license. This is just a rumor for now, but imagine having a proper World Cup tournament mode again. Fingers crossed this happens.

Should You Buy It?

If you’re a regular FIFA or FC player, you’re probably going to buy it anyway. However, this year feels different. Having two different gameplay styles means you can actually tune the game to how you want to play. Career Mode players have been asking for more content forever, and these Manager Live Challenges sounds like exactly what the mode needed.

EA Sports FC 26 might be the game that gets the series back on track. The gameplay fixes, new icons, and extra features all point to EA actually caring about what we want. So, yes, we are optimistic and will will play it. What about you?