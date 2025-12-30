If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Earth Shaped, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Earth Shaped – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Earth Shaped.

4 letters – PEAR

PEAR 5 letters – GEOID

GEOID 6 letters – SPHERE

SPHERE 9 letters – ELLIPSOID

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Earth Shaped. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ORB, FLA, SOD 4 Letters PEAR, DATE, COKE, OVAL, SOIL, DIRT, LOAM, CLOD, MARL, STAR, LAND, DUST, CLAY 5 Letters GEOID, PHASE, OXBOW, GLOBE, TERRA, WORLD 6 Letters SPHERE, OBLATE, GEOIDS, BOTTLE, CUEVAS, CIRCLE, SPINET, ARCHED, CAMBER, GROUND, PLANET 7 Letters GEODESY, DELTOID, HUYGENS, OCTAGON, JAWLINE, CONCAVE 8 Letters GEODETIC, CRESCENT, DELSHAMS, TURKSCAP, EPITAPHS 9 Letters ELLIPSOID, OCTAGONAL 10 Letters OMEGACURVE, PHRENOLOGY, TERRAFIRMA 11 Letters HEARTBROKEN 12 Letters OBLATESPHERE 13 Letters CHANGEOFHEART

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.