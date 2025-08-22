17 Easter Eggs and Cameos in Peacemaker Season 2 (August 22)

Update: This article was last updated with new Peacemaker Season 2 easter eggs on 22nd August.

Summary:

Peacemaker Season 2 has premiered with new episodes dropping every week up until October 9, 2025.

Each Peacemaker episode has many Easter eggs, cameos, and DCU references, and we explain all.

This article will be updated weekly with new Peacemaker Season 2 Easter eggs and hidden details.

Peacemaker Season 2 serves as the third entry in James Gunn’s new DCU. Season one of Peacemaker was released in 2022, which was connected to the DCEU. Season 2 is now available and retcons several elements from the previous season, while also preserving most of the events from Season 1 as canon.

The story takes place one month after the events of Superman 2025 (here is the timeline explained), with Peacemaker leading a reformed life as a superhero. Season 2 of Peacemaker spans eight episodes, releasing weekly, each packed with Easter eggs, cameos, and hidden references. We have compiled a list of every Easter Egg, cameo, and reference in Peacemaker Season 2.

1. Kite Man is Canon

Kite Man in Harley Quinn Animated series | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

James Gunn uses the Peacemaker Season 1 recap, titled “Previously In The DCU,” as a way to showcase what’s canon in the DCU. Funnily, the first Peacemaker easter egg shows Kite Man as canon. He is one of Batman’s most obscure villains. The character was mentioned in season one of Peacemaker but never really made an appearance. His name drop means that some version of Kite Man exists in the new DCU.

2. Justice Gang Replaces Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Justice Gang in Peacemaker Season 2 | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Justice League cameo from Peacemaker Season 1 finale is replaced with the Justice Gang, with Superman and Supergirl coming in to save the day. You can even spot Mr. Terrific in his flying chair. That said, James Gunn has since then clarified two things. Firstly, this event takes place before Superman 2025, and second, Superman and Supergirl are not part of the Justice Gang. “They team up with them a lot like they did in Superman,” Gunn said on Threads.

3. Aquaman Joke Replaced with Green Lantern

Peacemaker Season 2 joking about Green Lantern | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

The joke Peacemaker makes in season one about Green Arrow and Aquaman is replaced with a Green Lantern joke. Peacemaker tells Harcourt how he once puked all over Green Lantern (Guy Gardner). Guy even addresses the joke later on, as he tells Hawkgirl about it.

4. Reference to Toymaker

Krank Toys seen alongside Batman Arkham Krank Toys | Credit: Warner Bros.

This is a subtle Peacemaker easter egg to Batman. Krank Toys is a toy store chain owned by Toymaker, who is one of Batman’s villains. The Justice Gang interview takes place in an abandoned Krank Toys shop.

5. White Rabbit

White Rabbit in Peacemaker season 2 alongside her comic book counterpart | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

As Christopher Smith enters the Justice Gang interview location, we catch a brief glimpse of White Rabbit leaving in tears. White Rabbit is a minor Batman villain who can duplicate herself. Yeah, there are a lot of Batman easter eggs in Peacemaker and more follow below.

6. Maxwell Lord

Maxwell Lord in Peacemaker Season 2 | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

Maxwell Lord returns from Superman 2025 and serves as one of the connective tissues of the larger DCU. Lord is a tech billionaire and is funding the Justice Gang, which explains why he is one of the people interviewing Peacemaker for the Justice Gang.

7. Sasha Bordeaux

Sasha Bordeaux in Peacemaker Season 2 | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

While not exactly a cameo, Sasha Bordeaux has made her live-action appearance in the DCU. In Peacemaker, she’s simply an A.R.G.U.S. agent working under Rick Flag Sr. However, in the comics, Bordeaux is introduced as a bodyguard to Batman, who eventually falls in love with her. There is even a point in the story where she becomes a cyborg.

8. Rick Flag Sr., The Luthor Incident and Interdimensional Rift

Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. | Credits: DC Studios

Rick Flag Sr. is seen watching a news report. He now serves as the director of A.R.G.US. Taking Amanda Waller’s place following the events of Peacemaker season 1. It is revealed that Flag knows that Peacemaker killed his son and is using A.R.G.U.S. resources to spy on Peacemaker.

Events from Superman 2025 are mentioned as we see Bordeaux talk about the “Luthor Incident,” after which A.R.G.U.S. has been on high alert.

9. The Sphere News Outlet, Belle Reve, and Arkham Asylum

Sphere News Outlet in Peacemaker Season 2 | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

We see Rick Flag Sr. watching a news report by Cleavis Thornwaite, who’s a part of The Sphere News outlet and even appeared in Superman 2025. The report talks about multiple metahuman breakouts from Belle Reve and Arkham Asylum. We last saw Belle Reve in Creature Commandos as Amanda Waller made Task Force M using another set of metahumans.

10. Peacemaker’s Passcode (261011)

Quantum Unfolding Chamber in Peacemaker Season 2 | Credit: Warner Bros.

The passcode to the Quantum Unfolding Chamber is 261011. This is a reference to Robert Patrick’s (White Dragon) motorcycle club called Boozefighters Motorcycle Club. Patrick serves as the 1st Charter Holder of the 101st chapter, which is represented as BF1011, with “B” and “F” standing for Boozefighters. “B” is the second letter of the alphabet, and “F” is the sixth, roughly translating to 261011.

11. Rainbow Creature

Rainbow Creature in Peacemaker Season 2 | Credit: Warner Bros.

Peacemaker ends up finding an alternate reality where he lives happily with his brother and father. We see a newspaper clipping of them defeating Rainbow Creature in this reality. Rainbow Creature is yet another Batman villain from the 60s, probably teasing us for DCU’s Batman outing in Brave and the Bold. No, James Gunn is not done with batman easter eggs in Peacemaker yet.

12. Ultra-Humanite and Gotham City Reference

Ultra Humanite in Peacemaker Season 2 | Credit: DC Studios

Ultra-Humanite is a Superman villain that first appeared in comic books, all the way back in 1939. He was the archnemesis of Superman before the introduction of Lex Luthor. This Peacemaker Easter egg, the Top Trio – White Dragon, Peacemaker’s brother Keith, and Peacemaker himself are shown to have taken down Ultra-Humanite, with a subtle nod to Gotham City in the background.

13. Keith Lives as David Denman

David Denman as Keith in Peacemaker Season 2 | Credit: DC Studios

Keith, Peacemaker’s brother, is alive in this alternate reality. Keith is shown to have died in Peacemaker Season 1 in a flashback sequence. However, in this reality, Keith is alive and is played by David Denman. Fans might know Denman from Brightburn and The Office, where he played the role of Roy.

14. Blüdhaven

Nightwing in the comics | Credit: DC Comics

Blüdhaven is mentioned by Keith and Auggie Smith. In DC Comics, Blüdhaven is a corrupt and decaying city, similar to Gotham, and is the main base of operations for Nightwing. Nightwing, the adult Dick Grayson who has taken on the mantle of Nightwing after being Robin under Batman’s guidance.

15. Imps Exist in the DCU

Interdimensional Imp from Superman (2025) and Bat Mite | Credit: DC Studios

This is another fun Easter egg from DC Comics. We hear Auggie Smith and Keith talk about an Imp. This is the second time we get a reference to an Imp, the first one being the Interdimensional Imp that the Justice Gang fights. This confirms the existence of a race of extra-dimensional imps, which includes characters like Bat-Mite, Nite-Mite, and Mister Mxyzptlk.

16. Hanoi Rocks (Hanoi Roxx)

Hanoi Roxx in Peacemaker Season 2 | Credit: DC Studios

As Peacemaker enters the alternate reality of Chris’ room, we see posters of a bunch of bands. There is a poster of the iconic rock band Scorpions, which is known as Scorpionz in this universe. There is also a poster for Def Leppard along with a poster for Hanoi Rocks, which is called Hanoi Roxx in this universe. Hanoi Rocks was particularly important in Peacemaker season 1, as their song, “11th Street Kids,” was loved by Peacemaker and his team. Later the team even adopted the name.

17. Subtle Nod to Jared Leto

Thirty Seconds to Mars and Jared Leto’s Joker | Credit: DC Studios

In the post-credits scene, we can see Harcourt and Peacemaker talk about how any band is better than Thirty Seconds to Mars. “Yeah, geez, anybody’s better than Thirty Seconds to Mars. That garage band I was in for two seconds is better than Thirty Seconds to Mars,” Peacemaker says.

Jared Leto is the lead vocalist of Thirty Seconds to Mars, and while this reference is just a fun joke, it could very well mean that the Joker we saw in Suicide Squad is not returning (Not like fans expected him to anyway).