Edible Crustaceans

Edible Crustaceans – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Edible Crustaceans.

4 letters – CRAB

CRAB 5 letters – PRAWN

PRAWN 6 letters – SHRIMP

SHRIMP 7 letters – LOBSTER

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Edible Crustaceans. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 11 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 4 Letters CRAB 5 Letters PRAWN, CRABS 6 Letters SHRIMP, SCAMPI, PRAWNS 7 Letters LOBSTER, MUDCRAB, SHRIMPS, SEAFOOD 8 Letters CRAYFISH, KINGCRAB, SNOWCRAB, SHRIMPER, LOBSTERS 9 Letters KINGPRAWN, SHELLFISH 10 Letters TIGERPRAWN 11 Letters TIGERSHRIMP

