If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Edible Fungus, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Edible Fungus – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Edible Fungus.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters CEP 4 Letters CEPS, CEPE, FOOD, SMUT, CHIA, DATE, KELP 5 Letters MOREL, CEPES, FOODS, DULSE 6 Letters GREENS, BUTTON, ACCEPT, OYSTER, MORELS 7 Letters TRUFFLE, CHICKEN, SHITAKE, SPECTRA, SCEPTIC, INKYCAP, PARASOL, PLEROME, PORCINI, TRICEPS, BUTTONS, ABALONE, ESCAROT, LOBSTER 8 Letters MUSHROOM, SHIITAKE, PUFFBALL, TRUFFLES, WOODEARS, REDEYEYE 9 Letters MUSHROOOM, SHAGGYCAP, MUSHROOMS, HORSEMEAT 10 Letters OFTHEWOODS, CHAMPIGNON, TRUFFLEOIL, ACCEPTABLE, TRUFFLEPIG, RABBITSTEW 11 Letters CHANTERELLE, BLADDERFISH, CRINGEYSOUP 12 Letters SHAGGYINKCAP, COOKEDSALMON 13 Letters HORSEMUSHROOM, HENOFTHEWOODS 14 Letters OYSTERMUSHROOM, BUTTONMUSHROOM, MARGARETATWOOD 15 Letters PORCINIMUSHROOM 16 Letters SHIITAKEMUSHROOM



More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.