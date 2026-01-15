If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Egypt’s Mubarak, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Egypt’s Mubarak – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Egypt’s Mubarak.

4 letters – HSNI

HSNI 5 letters – HOSNI

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 1 Letters X 3 Letters HOS, EID, SYR, ABU, NDP 4 Letters HSNI, ARAB, AMON, NILO, GIZA, SUEZ, NILE, 2011 5 Letters HOSNI, SADAT, EGYPT, CAIRO, GAMAL, SINAI, LOTUS, ASWAN, 1980S, GHANA 6 Letters EGYPTO, AMARNA, COPTIC, NASSER, ARABIC, REDSEA, SCARAB, KUWAIT 7 Letters MUBARAK, ASHANTI 9 Letters 11FEB2011 10 Letters BEAUTYMARK, ARABSPRING 12 Letters HOSNIMUBARAK 13 Letters RULERSOFEGYPT 14 Letters FAREWELLFRIDAY 18 Letters UNITEDARABEMIRATES

