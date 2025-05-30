Elden Ring Nightreign: All Expeditions and How to Complete Them

Elden Ring Nightreign is the latest title from FromSoftware and is a spin-off of the original game. It was released on May 30, 2025, and is set in the same universe. The game incorporates roguelike and survival elements into its gameplay loop, which consists of eight different challenges called Expeditions. Each expedition lets you venture into a fixed area for a certain duration, where you must defeat two Night Bosses and one Nightlord to complete it.

This article lists all the Expeditions present in Elden Ring Nightreign and their monsters. Additionally, it also includes details about how to unlock them.

All Elden Ring Nightreign Expeditions and Their Nightlords

Gladius, Beast of Night (Image via FromSoftware)

As mentioned, there are a total of eight Expeditions you can undertake in Elden Ring Nightreign. Below is a list of all of them, along with information about their monsters:

1. Tricephalos

Nightlord : Gladius, Beast of Night

: Gladius, Beast of Night Night Boss 1 : Bell Bearing Hunter, Demi-Human Queen, and Demi-Human Swordmaster

: Bell Bearing Hunter, Demi-Human Queen, and Demi-Human Swordmaster Night Boss 2: Fell Omen, Tree Sentinel, and Royal Cavalrymen

2. Gaping Jaw

Nightlord : Adel, Baron of Night

: Adel, Baron of Night Night Boss 1 : Night’s Cavalry, Valiant Gargoyle, Wormface

: Night’s Cavalry, Valiant Gargoyle, Wormface Night Boss 2: Ancient Dragon, Crucible Knigh,t and Golden Hippopotamus, Outland Commander

3. Sentient Pest

Nightlord : Gnoster, Wisdom of Night

: Gnoster, Wisdom of Night Night Boss 1 : Battlefield Commander, Centipede Demon, Tibia Mariner and Those Who Live In Death, Ulcerated Tree Spirit

: Battlefield Commander, Centipede Demon, Tibia Mariner and Those Who Live In Death, Ulcerated Tree Spirit Night Boss 2: Draconic Tree Sentinel, Great Wyrm, Dragonkin Soldier

4. Augur

Nightlord : Maris, Fathom of Night

: Maris, Fathom of Night Night Boss 1 : Gaping Dragon, Wormface

: Gaping Dragon, Wormface Night Boss 2: Tree Sentinel and Royal Cavalrymen, Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast

5. Equilibrious Beast

Nightlord : Libra, Creature of Night

: Libra, Creature of Night Night Boss 1 : Centipede Demon, Royal Revenant, Tibia Mariner, and Those Who Live In Death, The Duke’s Dear Freja

: Centipede Demon, Royal Revenant, Tibia Mariner, and Those Who Live In Death, The Duke’s Dear Freja Night Boss 2: Crucible Knight and Golden Hippopotamus, Death Rite Bird, Godskin Duo

6. Darkdrift Knight

Nightlord : Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow

: Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow Night Boss 1 : Gaping Dragon, Night’s Cavalry, Royal Revenant, Valiant Gargoyle, Wormface

: Gaping Dragon, Night’s Cavalry, Royal Revenant, Valiant Gargoyle, Wormface Night Boss 2: Nameless King, Dragonkin Soldier, Outland Commander

7. Fissure in the Fog

Nightlord : Caligo, Miasma of Night

: Caligo, Miasma of Night Night Boss 1 : Grafted Monarch, Smelter Demon, Tibia Mariner, and Those Who Live In Death, The Duke’s Dear Freja, Ulcerated Tree Spirit

: Grafted Monarch, Smelter Demon, Tibia Mariner, and Those Who Live In Death, The Duke’s Dear Freja, Ulcerated Tree Spirit Night Boss 2: Dancer Of The Boreal Valley, Draconic Tree Sentinel, Godskin Duo

8. Night Aspect

Nightlord : Heolstor, the Nightlord

: Heolstor, the Nightlord Night Boss 1 : Random

: Random Night Boss 2: Random

Each Expedition in the latest Elden Ring installment lasts for three days and two nights. You begin your campaign during the daytime of the first day, and during this period you can freely explore the Expedition area. It is important to note that daytime lasts for approximately 14 minutes in real time, following which the night creeps in.

During each night of the Expedition, you will have to defeat a Night Boss. Since there is no fixed timing associated with it, nighttime will last as long as your fight does. Afterward, Day 2 of the campaign will begin, which will follow the same pattern. Once you have defeated the second Night Boss, you will be able to challenge the respective Nightlords of the Expeditions. By exploiting the weakness of these foes, you can overcome them to obtain Trace of Night and proceed ahead.

You should note that the game requires you to gather four Trace of Nights to unlock the final Night Aspect Expedition. Once you clear the last challenge, a cutscene ensues, and the game is completed.