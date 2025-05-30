Elden Ring Nightreign: All Nightlords and Their Weaknesses

Elden Ring Nightreign is the latest installment of the popular franchise. It is a spin-off title set in the titular universe that incorporates roguelike and survival elements. It is divided into eight different levels, called Expeditions, at the end of which players face off against the main boss, referred to as a Nightlord. As one would expect from a soulslike game, the Nightlords are quite difficult to defeat, however, you can make the encounter easier by exploiting their weaknesses.

Read on to learn more about all Nightlords in Elden Ring Nightreign and their weaknesses.

All Nightlords in Elden Ring Nightreign and Their Weakness

Gladius, Beast of Night (Image via FromSoftware)

As mentioned above, there are a total of eight Nightlords in Elden Ring Nightreign who can be challenged on the third day of their respective Expeditions. Each of them has a particular weakness that you can exploit to get the upper hand in battle. That said, here is a list of all Nightlords alongside information about the damage type or status effect they are susceptible to:

1. Gladius, Beast of Night

Expedition : Tricephalos

: Tricephalos Weakness: Holy Damage

Gladius, Beast of Night, is the first Nightlord you will face in the latest Elden Ring installment. He appears similar to a giant three-headed wolf and can be challenged in the first Expedition called Tricephalos. You can gain an edge in the fight against it by dealing Holy Damage using offensive incantations.

2. Adel, Baron of Night

Expedition : Gaping Jaw

: Gaping Jaw Weakness: Poison Status Effect

Adel, Baron of Night, is a giant dragon you must defeat to clear the Gaping Jaw Expedition. It is recommended to use Poison against this foe to win the battle. Additionally, you can also use ranged characters to stay clear of its attacks.

3. Gnoster, Wisdom of Night

Expedition : Sentient Pest

: Sentient Pest Weakness: Fire Damage

At the end of the Sentient Pest Expedition, you will face Gnoster, Wisdom of Night. This Nightlord challenge features two distinct monsters: one resembling a moth and the other a scorpion. Both of them are susceptible to Fire damage, and you should look to exploit that in this encounter.

4. Maris, Fathom of Night

Expedition : Augur

: Augur Weakness: Lightning Damage

Maris, Fathom of Night, is the Nightlord you must fight against on Day 3 of the Augur Expedition. It resembles a jellyfish that floats in the air and mostly attacks you from a distance. As such, you should look to use ranged classes to attack it. Moreover, opting for attacks that deal Lightning Damage will also aid in this challenge.

5. Libra, Creature of Night

Expedition : Equilibrious Beast

: Equilibrious Beast Weakness: Madness Status Effect

You will go up against Libra, Creature of Night, at the end of the Equilibrious Beast Expedition. It is a humanoid monster who deals Madness-inducing attacks and is also weak to it. You should also note that at the beginning of the encounter, it will offer you some optional buffs, and if you pick any, it will take something in return.

6. Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow

Expedition : Darkdrift Knight

: Darkdrift Knight Weakness: Madness Status Effect

Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow, is a Nightlord in Elden Ring Nightreign who appears akin to a centaur. It is quite agile, and you can challenge it on Day 3 of the Darkdrift Knight Expedition. To have an easier time defeating it, you can exploit its weakness to Madness.

7. Caligo, Miasma of Night

Expedition : Fissure in the Fog

: Fissure in the Fog Weakness: Fire Damage

Caligo, Miasma of Night, is a giant dragon in the game with four wings. This Nightlord appears at the end of the Fissure in the Fog Expedition and can be quite a challenge, as it can inflict you with Frostbite Status Effect. It is recommended to use Fire attacks against it to gain an edge.

8. Heolstor, the Nightlord

Expedition : Night Aspect

: Night Aspect Weakness: Holy Damage

The final Nightlord of the latest Elden Ring title is called Heolstor, the Nightlord, and it can be challenged at the end of the last Expedition of the game, known as Night Aspect. It is a humanoid monster who wields a sword and can be quite difficult compared to the others on this list. It is recommended to use attacks that deal Holy Damage to overcome it.

How to Unlock All Nightlords in Elden Ring Nightreign

The first Expedition featuring Gladius, Beast of Night, automatically unlocks upon starting the game. Six other Expeditions will unlock once you finish that part of the storyline. Defeating the Nightlords of these Expeditions will reward you with an item called ‘Trace of Night.’

To unlock the final foe, Heolstor, the Nightlord, you must clear four Expeditions and collect their Trace of Nights. Doing so will allow you to engage in the eighth and final Expedition. After completing it, a cutscene will ensue, following which the game will end.