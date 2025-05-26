Home » Gaming » Elden Ring Nightreign System Requirements: Can Your PC Run the Game?

Elden Ring Nightreign System Requirements: Can Your PC Run the Game?

by Shida Aruya
Elden Ring has been dominating the Souls-like genre for the past few years, and now a new chapter is coming, called Elden Ring: Nightreign. This isn’t just a DLC, it’s a whole new standalone game. In this game, you can finally play with up to 3 friends in co-op mode. That’s something fans have been asking for forever. Like all FromSoftware games, Nightreign is going to look amazing. That means you will need a decent PC to run it smoothly. Not sure if your setup can handle it? Let’s see Elden Ring Nightreign system requirements in detail.

Elden Ring Nightreign System Requirements

Elden Ring Nightreign System Requirements

Here is the complete system requirements that you need to run Elden Ring Nightreign on your PC:

Minimum System Requirements

ComponentWhat You Need
OSWindows 10
ProcessorIntel Core i5-10600

or

AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Memory (RAM)12 GB RAM
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB

or

AMD Radeon RX 580 4 GB
Storage30 GB
Sound CardWindows-Compatible Audio Device
DirectXDirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

Recommended System Requirements

ComponentWhat You Need
OSWindows 11
ProcessorIntel Core i5-11500

or

AMD Ryzen 5 5600
Memory (RAM)16 GB RAM
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB

or

AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8 GB
Storage30 GB
Sound CardWindows-Compatible Audio Device
DirectXDirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

How Big Will Elden Ring Nightreign Be?

Here is something interesting, Nightreign only needs 30GB of space, while the original Elden Ring ate up 60 GB. That’s just half the size! But don’t get too excited yet. Most big games end up being way bigger than they first say because of patches, updates, and extra files. So you should probably plan for more than 30GB.

Also, notice how the graphics card requirements are almost the same as the original game? GTX 1060 or RX 580, that’s pretty much what Elden Ring needed too. This tells us that Nightreign probably won’t have huge graphics upgrades. Instead of making everything look fancier, they’re focusing on that sweet 3-player co-op feature we’ve all been waiting for.

Can Your PC Run Elden Ring Nightreign?

The short answer? If you could play the original Elden Ring without problems, you’re probably fine for Nightreign too. The requirements are basically the same with just tiny bumps here and there. Here’s what you really need to check:

  • 30 GB of free space, but leave room for more if you can.
  • At least 12 GB of RAM. But our advice, 16 GB is better.
  • A decent graphics card like GTX 1060 or RX 580.

Still using older hardware? Then it might be the time to upgrade a few things!



