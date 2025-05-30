Elden Ring Nightreign Trophy Guide: How to Get All 37 Achievements

Want all the trophies in Elden Ring Nightreign? You’re looking at 37 achievements total, and some of them are pretty tough. I’ll break down everything you need to know about the Elden Ring Nightreign trophy and tips on how to get the platinum trophy without stressing yourself out!
Elden Ring Nightreign Trophy Guide
Here’s what you’re dealing with in Elden Ring Nightreign:
|Trophy Type
|Count
|How to Get
|Platinum
|1
|Get all other 36 trophies
|Gold
|3
|Big story achievements and completion
|Silver
|16
|Boss fights and finding secrets
|Bronze
|17
|Basic game progress and unlocking characters
Most of these will pop up while you play normally. The tricky ones are the boss fights and the secret hunting stuff.
How to Get All 37 Elden Ring Nightreign Achievements
Here’s every single trophy in Elden Ring Nightreign and exactly how to get it:
|Trophy Name
|Type
|How to Get It
|Nightreign
|Platinum
|Get all other 36 trophies
|Dawn
|Gold
|Beat the game and reach the ending
|Nightlord Conqueror
|Gold
|Defeat all Nightlords in the game
|Shifting Earth
|Gold
|Find secrets in all Shifting Earth locations
|Tricephalos
|Silver
|Defeat Gladius, Beast of Night
|Gaping Jaw
|Silver
|Defeat Adel, Baron of Night
|Sentient Pest
|Silver
|Defeat Gnoster, Wisdom of Night
|Augur
|Silver
|Defeat Maris, Fathom of Night
|Equilibrious Beast
|Silver
|Defeat Libra, Creature of Night
|Darkdrift Knight
|Silver
|Defeat Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow
|Fissure in the Fog
|Silver
|Defeat Caligo, Miasma of Night
|Night Aspect
|Silver
|Defeat Heolstor the Nightlord
|Mountaintop
|Silver
|Find the secret of the Mountaintop
|The Crater
|Silver
|Find the secret of the Crater
|Rotted Woods
|Silver
|Find the secret of the Rotted Woods
|Noklateo, the Shrouded City
|Silver
|Find the secret of Noklateo, the Shrouded City
|A Champion’s Path
|Silver
|Defeat the Nightlord with all characters
|Old Gaol
|Silver
|Complete the oldest gaol
|Set and Steadfast
|Silver
|Get lots of high-rarity equipment in one expedition
|Nightlord Slayer
|Silver
|Beat 3 different Nightlords in a row
|The Shrouded Roundtable Hold
|Bronze
|Reach the Shrouded Roundtable Hold
|The Nightlords
|Bronze
|The Nightlords appear (story progress)
|Night Begins
|Bronze
|The Night Aspect appears (story progress)
|The Duchess Joins the Fray
|Bronze
|Unlock The Duchess as a playable character
|The Revenant Joins the Fray
|Bronze
|Unlock The Revenant as a playable character
|Relic
|Bronze
|Use a relic power for the first time
|Dresser
|Bronze
|Change your clothes using the dresser
|Vessel
|Bronze
|Get a new vessel and do a different relic rite
|Legendary Armament
|Bronze
|Find your first legendary weapon
|Obtained Vessels
|Bronze
|Collect lots of vessels
|Mastery
|Bronze
|Reach the maximum level
|Replenished Sacred Flasks
|Bronze
|Get a great number of flask charges (need 7 total)
|Untold Power
|Bronze
|Kill 10 or more great enemies in one expedition
|Fell Omen
|Bronze
|Complete the Fell Omen raid
|Plague of Locusts
|Bronze
|Complete the Sentient Pest raid
|Typhoon
|Bronze
|Complete the Augur raid
|True Arbiter
|Bronze
|Complete the Equilibrious Beast raid
Gold Trophies That Matter Most in Elden Ring Nightreign
Dawn – Reaching the Ending
You need to beat the whole game to get this one. You need to survive all the nights and reach the final ending. Sounds simple, right? Well, this is a roguelike game, so expect to be defeated and die a lot of times in your journey. But don’t worry, that’s normal. My advice is to be patient. Don’t rush into fights, and always try to stay alive first. Each time you die, you learn something new about how enemies work.
Nightlord Conqueror – Defeating All Nightlords
You will face multiple Nightlords throughout your adventures. These are the big, bad bosses, and they don’t mess around. Each Nightlord has unique attack patterns, so try to save your best healing stuff before every fight with Nightlords and learn their moves.
Shifting Earth – Finding All Location Secrets
This one takes some real exploring in Elden Ring Nightreign. You need to find hidden secrets in four different areas:
- The Mountaintop
- The Crater
- Rotted Woods
- Noklateo, the Shrouded City
Silver Trophies: Boss Battles
|Boss Name
|Trophy Name
|Tips to Beat the Boss
|Gladius, Beast of Night
|Tricephalos
|This boss has three heads, deals heavy attacks, but moves slowly. Stay mobile and strike after its attacks.
|Adel, Baron of Night
|Gaping Jaw
|Avoid its grab moves that can kill you instantly. Keep your distance and use ranged attacks if available.
|Gnoster, Wisdom of Night
|Sentient Pest
|Focus on killing spawned enemies first, then target the boss.
|Maris, Fathom of Night
|Augur
|Watch the ground for water-based attack indicators. Stay out of danger zones.
|Libra, Creature of Night
|Equilibrious Beast
|Be patient. Hitting too hard triggers rage. Use steady, controlled damage.
|Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow
|Darkdrift Knight
|This boss is fast and mean. Blocking doesn’t work all the time, so you need to perfect your dodge timing.
|Caligo, Miasma of Night
|Fissure in the Fog
|Giving you constant poison. Bring extra healing items when fighting this boss.
Tips and Strategies to Complete All Trophies in Elden Ring Nightreign
Here are some tips you need to remember if you want to complete and claim all the achievements in the game:
- Go for Bronze trophies first – These happen while you play normally and give you a good start.
- Focus on one Gold trophy at a time – Don’t try to get the gold trophies all at once. Pick one and work on just that one.
- Use the Shrouded Roundtable Hold – This is your safe area where you can change gear and plan what to do next.
- Learn the relic system early – Relics and vessels make everything easier once you understand them. Try different combinations to see what works.
- Don’t skip the dresser – Changing clothes gets you an easy Bronze trophy.
The Nightreign platinum trophy means getting all 36 other achievements. The game is hard but fair, you can get every trophy if you stick with it. Start with story stuff and unlocking characters. This gives you what you need for the harder challenges. Then work on bosses and finding secrets. Save the really hard stuff for last when you’re good at the game. Good luck!