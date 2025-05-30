Elden Ring Nightreign Trophy Guide: How to Get All 37 Achievements

Want all the trophies in Elden Ring Nightreign? You’re looking at 37 achievements total, and some of them are pretty tough. I’ll break down everything you need to know about the Elden Ring Nightreign trophy and tips on how to get the platinum trophy without stressing yourself out!

Elden Ring Nightreign Trophy Guide

Here’s what you’re dealing with in Elden Ring Nightreign:

Trophy Type Count How to Get Platinum 1 Get all other 36 trophies Gold 3 Big story achievements and completion Silver 16 Boss fights and finding secrets Bronze 17 Basic game progress and unlocking characters

Most of these will pop up while you play normally. The tricky ones are the boss fights and the secret hunting stuff.

How to Get All 37 Elden Ring Nightreign Achievements

Here’s every single trophy in Elden Ring Nightreign and exactly how to get it:

Trophy Name Type How to Get It Nightreign Platinum Get all other 36 trophies Dawn Gold Beat the game and reach the ending Nightlord Conqueror Gold Defeat all Nightlords in the game Shifting Earth Gold Find secrets in all Shifting Earth locations Tricephalos Silver Defeat Gladius, Beast of Night Gaping Jaw Silver Defeat Adel, Baron of Night Sentient Pest Silver Defeat Gnoster, Wisdom of Night Augur Silver Defeat Maris, Fathom of Night Equilibrious Beast Silver Defeat Libra, Creature of Night Darkdrift Knight Silver Defeat Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow Fissure in the Fog Silver Defeat Caligo, Miasma of Night Night Aspect Silver Defeat Heolstor the Nightlord Mountaintop Silver Find the secret of the Mountaintop The Crater Silver Find the secret of the Crater Rotted Woods Silver Find the secret of the Rotted Woods Noklateo, the Shrouded City Silver Find the secret of Noklateo, the Shrouded City A Champion’s Path Silver Defeat the Nightlord with all characters Old Gaol Silver Complete the oldest gaol Set and Steadfast Silver Get lots of high-rarity equipment in one expedition Nightlord Slayer Silver Beat 3 different Nightlords in a row The Shrouded Roundtable Hold Bronze Reach the Shrouded Roundtable Hold The Nightlords Bronze The Nightlords appear (story progress) Night Begins Bronze The Night Aspect appears (story progress) The Duchess Joins the Fray Bronze Unlock The Duchess as a playable character The Revenant Joins the Fray Bronze Unlock The Revenant as a playable character Relic Bronze Use a relic power for the first time Dresser Bronze Change your clothes using the dresser Vessel Bronze Get a new vessel and do a different relic rite Legendary Armament Bronze Find your first legendary weapon Obtained Vessels Bronze Collect lots of vessels Mastery Bronze Reach the maximum level Replenished Sacred Flasks Bronze Get a great number of flask charges (need 7 total) Untold Power Bronze Kill 10 or more great enemies in one expedition Fell Omen Bronze Complete the Fell Omen raid Plague of Locusts Bronze Complete the Sentient Pest raid Typhoon Bronze Complete the Augur raid True Arbiter Bronze Complete the Equilibrious Beast raid

Gold Trophies That Matter Most in Elden Ring Nightreign

Dawn – Reaching the Ending

You need to beat the whole game to get this one. You need to survive all the nights and reach the final ending. Sounds simple, right? Well, this is a roguelike game, so expect to be defeated and die a lot of times in your journey. But don’t worry, that’s normal. My advice is to be patient. Don’t rush into fights, and always try to stay alive first. Each time you die, you learn something new about how enemies work.

Nightlord Conqueror – Defeating All Nightlords

You will face multiple Nightlords throughout your adventures. These are the big, bad bosses, and they don’t mess around. Each Nightlord has unique attack patterns, so try to save your best healing stuff before every fight with Nightlords and learn their moves.

Shifting Earth – Finding All Location Secrets

This one takes some real exploring in Elden Ring Nightreign. You need to find hidden secrets in four different areas:

The Mountaintop

The Crater

Rotted Woods

Noklateo, the Shrouded City

Silver Trophies: Boss Battles

Boss Name Trophy Name Tips to Beat the Boss Gladius, Beast of Night Tricephalos This boss has three heads, deals heavy attacks, but moves slowly. Stay mobile and strike after its attacks. Adel, Baron of Night Gaping Jaw Avoid its grab moves that can kill you instantly. Keep your distance and use ranged attacks if available. Gnoster, Wisdom of Night Sentient Pest Focus on killing spawned enemies first, then target the boss. Maris, Fathom of Night Augur Watch the ground for water-based attack indicators. Stay out of danger zones. Libra, Creature of Night Equilibrious Beast Be patient. Hitting too hard triggers rage. Use steady, controlled damage. Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow Darkdrift Knight This boss is fast and mean. Blocking doesn’t work all the time, so you need to perfect your dodge timing. Caligo, Miasma of Night Fissure in the Fog Giving you constant poison. Bring extra healing items when fighting this boss.

Tips and Strategies to Complete All Trophies in Elden Ring Nightreign

Here are some tips you need to remember if you want to complete and claim all the achievements in the game:

Go for Bronze trophies first – These happen while you play normally and give you a good start.

– These happen while you play normally and give you a good start. Focus on one Gold trophy at a time – Don’t try to get the gold trophies all at once. Pick one and work on just that one.

– Don’t try to get the gold trophies all at once. Pick one and work on just that one. Use the Shrouded Roundtable Hold – This is your safe area where you can change gear and plan what to do next.

– This is your safe area where you can change gear and plan what to do next. Learn the relic system early – Relics and vessels make everything easier once you understand them. Try different combinations to see what works.

– Relics and vessels make everything easier once you understand them. Try different combinations to see what works. Don’t skip the dresser – Changing clothes gets you an easy Bronze trophy.

The Nightreign platinum trophy means getting all 36 other achievements. The game is hard but fair, you can get every trophy if you stick with it. Start with story stuff and unlocking characters. This gives you what you need for the harder challenges. Then work on bosses and finding secrets. Save the really hard stuff for last when you’re good at the game. Good luck!