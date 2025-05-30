Home » Gaming » Elden Ring Nightreign Trophy Guide: How to Get All 37 Achievements

Elden Ring Nightreign Trophy Guide: How to Get All 37 Achievements

Want all the trophies in Elden Ring Nightreign? You’re looking at 37 achievements total, and some of them are pretty tough. I’ll break down everything you need to know about the Elden Ring Nightreign trophy and tips on how to get the platinum trophy without stressing yourself out!

Elden Ring Nightreign Trophy Guide

Here’s what you’re dealing with in Elden Ring Nightreign:

Trophy TypeCountHow to Get
Platinum1Get all other 36 trophies
Gold3Big story achievements and completion
Silver16Boss fights and finding secrets
Bronze17Basic game progress and unlocking characters

Most of these will pop up while you play normally. The tricky ones are the boss fights and the secret hunting stuff.

How to Get All 37 Elden Ring Nightreign Achievements

Here’s every single trophy in Elden Ring Nightreign and exactly how to get it:

Trophy NameTypeHow to Get It
NightreignPlatinumGet all other 36 trophies
DawnGoldBeat the game and reach the ending
Nightlord ConquerorGoldDefeat all Nightlords in the game
Shifting EarthGoldFind secrets in all Shifting Earth locations
TricephalosSilverDefeat Gladius, Beast of Night
Gaping JawSilverDefeat Adel, Baron of Night
Sentient PestSilverDefeat Gnoster, Wisdom of Night
AugurSilverDefeat Maris, Fathom of Night
Equilibrious BeastSilverDefeat Libra, Creature of Night
Darkdrift KnightSilverDefeat Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow
Fissure in the FogSilverDefeat Caligo, Miasma of Night
Night AspectSilverDefeat Heolstor the Nightlord
MountaintopSilverFind the secret of the Mountaintop
The CraterSilverFind the secret of the Crater
Rotted WoodsSilverFind the secret of the Rotted Woods
Noklateo, the Shrouded CitySilverFind the secret of Noklateo, the Shrouded City
A Champion’s PathSilverDefeat the Nightlord with all characters
Old GaolSilverComplete the oldest gaol
Set and SteadfastSilverGet lots of high-rarity equipment in one expedition
Nightlord SlayerSilverBeat 3 different Nightlords in a row
The Shrouded Roundtable HoldBronzeReach the Shrouded Roundtable Hold
The NightlordsBronzeThe Nightlords appear (story progress)
Night BeginsBronzeThe Night Aspect appears (story progress)
The Duchess Joins the FrayBronzeUnlock The Duchess as a playable character
The Revenant Joins the FrayBronzeUnlock The Revenant as a playable character
RelicBronzeUse a relic power for the first time
DresserBronzeChange your clothes using the dresser
VesselBronzeGet a new vessel and do a different relic rite
Legendary ArmamentBronzeFind your first legendary weapon
Obtained VesselsBronzeCollect lots of vessels
MasteryBronzeReach the maximum level
Replenished Sacred FlasksBronzeGet a great number of flask charges (need 7 total)
Untold PowerBronzeKill 10 or more great enemies in one expedition
Fell OmenBronzeComplete the Fell Omen raid
Plague of LocustsBronzeComplete the Sentient Pest raid
TyphoonBronzeComplete the Augur raid
True ArbiterBronzeComplete the Equilibrious Beast raid

Gold Trophies That Matter Most in Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign Trophy

Dawn – Reaching the Ending

You need to beat the whole game to get this one. You need to survive all the nights and reach the final ending. Sounds simple, right? Well, this is a roguelike game, so expect to be defeated and die a lot of times in your journey. But don’t worry, that’s normal. My advice is to be patient. Don’t rush into fights, and always try to stay alive first. Each time you die, you learn something new about how enemies work.

Nightlord Conqueror – Defeating All Nightlords

You will face multiple Nightlords throughout your adventures. These are the big, bad bosses, and they don’t mess around. Each Nightlord has unique attack patterns, so try to save your best healing stuff before every fight with Nightlords and learn their moves.

Shifting Earth – Finding All Location Secrets

This one takes some real exploring in Elden Ring Nightreign. You need to find hidden secrets in four different areas:

  • The Mountaintop
  • The Crater
  • Rotted Woods
  • Noklateo, the Shrouded City

Silver Trophies: Boss Battles

Elden Ring Nightreign Trophy

Boss NameTrophy NameTips to Beat the Boss
Gladius, Beast of NightTricephalosThis boss has three heads, deals heavy attacks, but moves slowly. Stay mobile and strike after its attacks.
Adel, Baron of NightGaping JawAvoid its grab moves that can kill you instantly. Keep your distance and use ranged attacks if available.
Gnoster, Wisdom of NightSentient PestFocus on killing spawned enemies first, then target the boss.
Maris, Fathom of NightAugurWatch the ground for water-based attack indicators. Stay out of danger zones.
Libra, Creature of NightEquilibrious BeastBe patient. Hitting too hard triggers rage. Use steady, controlled damage.
Fulghor, Champion of NightglowDarkdrift KnightThis boss is fast and mean. Blocking doesn’t work all the time, so you need to perfect your dodge timing.
Caligo, Miasma of NightFissure in the FogGiving you constant poison. Bring extra healing items when fighting this boss.

Tips and Strategies to Complete All Trophies in Elden Ring Nightreign

Here are some tips you need to remember if you want to complete and claim all the achievements in the game:

  • Go for Bronze trophies first – These happen while you play normally and give you a good start.
  • Focus on one Gold trophy at a time – Don’t try to get the gold trophies all at once. Pick one and work on just that one.
  • Use the Shrouded Roundtable Hold – This is your safe area where you can change gear and plan what to do next.
  • Learn the relic system early – Relics and vessels make everything easier once you understand them. Try different combinations to see what works.
  • Don’t skip the dresser – Changing clothes gets you an easy Bronze trophy.

The Nightreign platinum trophy means getting all 36 other achievements. The game is hard but fair, you can get every trophy if you stick with it. Start with story stuff and unlocking characters. This gives you what you need for the harder challenges. Then work on bosses and finding secrets. Save the really hard stuff for last when you’re good at the game. Good luck!

