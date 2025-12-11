If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Electrical Unit, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Electrical Units – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Electrical Units.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 2 Letters ES 3 Letters AMP, MHO, MIL, OHM, REL, OLT, EMP, VAR 4 Letters VOLT, PERM, NATT, WATT, RNEH, LAMP, OHMS, AMPS, MHOS, RELS, VARS 5 Letters FARAD, WEBER, HENRY, JOULE, TESLA, MPERE, NEPER, OHMIC, VOLTA, VOLTS, WATTS 6 Letters ABVOLT, AMPERE, REVOLT, FARADS 7 Letters COULOMB, FARADAY, VOLTAGE, AMPERES, SIEMENS, LAMPOON, SAMPLED, OERSTED, ABVOLTS 8 Letters ELECTRON, KILOVOLT, KILOWATT, MEGAWATT, HAMPERED, FARADAYS 11 Letters MILLIAMPERE 14 Letters FARADINFINITUM 15 Letters WATTCHAMACALLIT

