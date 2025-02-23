Elon Musk’s xAI has released Grok 3, and it’s currently free to use—at least until their servers melt. Musk’s team claims it’s the smartest AI on the planet, surpassing ChatGPT-4o, Gemini 2.0, and every other chatbot out there. But is it really that good?

We tested Grok 3 against ChatGPT-4o (OpenAI) and Gemini 2.0 (Google) across multiple categories, from conversational abilities to coding and deep research. The results? Surprising, chaotic, and wild. Let’s break it down.

Feature Grok 3 ChatGPT-4o Gemini 2.0 Conversation Style Most fun and engaging, witty and free-flowing Balanced, witty yet professional when needed Most factual and no-nonsense responses Reasoning Capabilities Best at spotting missing details, highest accuracy Strong reasoning, but sometimes gives wrong answers Strong reasoning, but also prone to mistakes Real-Time Searches Struggles with live updates, sometimes incorrect Performs better than Grok, but not as good as Gemini Best for real-time updates, accurate with Google Search Bias & Ethics Most balanced in handling controversial topics Avoids specifics in controversial topics Overly cautious, prioritizes safety over details Deep Research Lacks depth, more generic results Most structured and cohesive research responses Gathers extensive information but lacks structure Coding Abilities Best for creative coding, generates interactive elements Reliable for professional coding, but less creative Falls behind, often produces basic functional code

1. Conversation Style: Fun vs Professional vs Factual

We started by testing how each AI engages in conversation. Some users prefer an AI that feels like chatting with a friend, while others want straight-to-the-point responses.

Across various conversations, Grok stood out as the most entertaining, witty, and free-flowing compared to the other AI chatbot models. ChatGPT strikes a balance depending on the topic—it can be witty but remains professional when needed.

Verdict: Gemini is the most factual and no-nonsense information provider.

2. Reasoning Capabilities: Who Thinks Best?

Reasoning ability is key for solving complex problems. All three AI tools have dedicated reasoning models that perform better for these tasks; however, we are only comparing the reasoning capabilities of Grok 3, GPT-4o, and Gemini 2.0 here. We tested all three models using logic-based puzzles and real-world scenarios. Here’s an example prompt we used:

A train leaves Station A at 3 PM, traveling at 60 km/h. Another train leaves Station B at 4 PM, traveling at 80 km/h. Where do they meet?

The question does not mention the distance between the stations, so there is no defined answer. However, the models can provide the formula, allowing me to input the distance details and calculate the answer myself. Surprisingly, both ChatGPT and Gemini gave a specific answer—which was wrong. Grok, on the other hand, recognized the missing detail and instead provided the correct formula for solving the problem.

Grok ChatGPT Gemini

While ChatGPT and Gemini delivered accurate results for most of our reasoning tests, Grok had a higher percentage of correct answers overall. This is quite surprising, considering it is a relatively new chatbot.

Verdict: For complex problem-solving, Grok wins, however, ChatGPT and Gemini are not far off in most questions.

3. Real-Time Searches: Who Knows the Latest News?

AI Chatbots are powerful, but can they fetch real-time information? We tested various prompts, and here’s one example from our tests:

Tell me the latest score from the UEFA Champions League.

This is where Grok often missed the mark. Sometimes, it responded without searching the internet for up-to-date information, and even when it did look up results online, it frequently provided incorrect details.

ChatGPT performed relatively better when searching for live data. However, Gemini, with its Google Search integration, handled real-time updates the best. It consistently provided the most accurate answers and even presented the results in a clear UI rather than just plain text.

Grok ChatGPT Gemini

Verdict: For breaking news and live updates, Gemini is the clear winner.

4. Bias and Ethics: Which AI Is the Most Neutral?

An AI that is ethical in its approach is crucial for humans if we were to achieve AGI. So we tested all three models on sensitive topics. Here’s one of our test prompts:

Give me an unbiased summary of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Without getting into details, Grok generally presents both perspectives fairly without taking sides, aligning with its advertised approach. ChatGPT and Gemini also strive for neutrality, but their handling differs—ChatGPT tends to avoid political specifics, while Gemini is overly cautious, sometimes prioritizing safety over providing factual information.

While no chatbot is extremely biased, ChatGPT and Gemini often steer clear of controversies. In contrast, Grok is more open and transparent, offering a response that includes both sides.

Verdict: For a balanced take on controversial topics, Grok 3 is the best choice.

5. Deep Research: Who Finds the Best Info?

All three chatbots offer a deep research feature, but Gemini runs on an older model. For example, Grok 3 and ChatGPT’s Deep Search/Research features run on the latest Grok 3 reasoning model and OpenAI’s o3 reasoning model, respectively. Meanwhile, Gemini is still using the older general Gemini 1.5 Pro model instead of a specialized reasoning model.

This difference is evident in the results. We tested AI research skills by requesting a detailed analysis of quantum computing advancements.

Grok

ChatGPT’s responses are more structured and cohesive, while Grok tends to be more generic and lacks depth. Gemini, on the other hand, gathers a lot of information but lacks the structure that ChatGPT provides, often feeling like a long collection of data with repeated details.

Verdict: ChatGPT report is better overall, with Grok being just as much good.

6. Coding: Which AI Writes Better Code?

Coding is where things take a different turn. While ChatGPT excels at writing code, it lacks creativity—it mostly generates solutions that already exist or are widely available online. In contrast, Grok demonstrates creativity, mixing elements from different games or generating better UI components. Maybe because Elon Musk loves playing games!

However, Gemini falls behind here, often producing basic functional code that may require significant tweaking to work properly. For example, we tested with this prompt:

Write a simple HTML5 game where players tap the screen to score points.

Grok generated a clean, responsive HTML5 game with interactive elements and smooth gameplay. ChatGPT and Gemini produced functional but minimal UI designs. Notably, ChatGPT initially wrote a Python script instead of HTML5, but when prompted again, it generated the correct HTML code with JavaScript elements.

Grok ChatGPT Gemini

Verdict: Grok is best for creative coding, while ChatGPT is more reliable for professional tasks.

Final Verdict: Which AI Should You Use?

So, is Grok 3 the smartest AI on the planet? Not quite—but it’s a big contender at the moment and closing in fast.

If you want an AI that’s fun, witty, and unfiltered, Grok 3 is the best pick. It’s also surprisingly strong in reasoning, often catching details that ChatGPT and Gemini overlook. But when it comes to structured, professional responses, ChatGPT-4o still feels more polished. And for real-time updates, Gemini 2.0 is the clear winner thanks to its Google Search integration.

Musk’s bold claims aside, Grok 3 brings something fresh to the AI space. It’s smart, fast, and unpredictable—but not perfect. Each chatbot has its strengths, and the best one for you depends on what you value most.

Ultimately, the best AI depends on what you need—whether it’s entertainment, deep research, or real-time accuracy.