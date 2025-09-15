Emmys 2025: Winners, Nominations, and Surprises

Summary:

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 have ended, giving us a list of surprise wins and losses.

Leading the pack with the most number of wins is Apple TV’s The Studio.

Here are all the winners and nominees for every single category of the Emmys 2025.

The 2025 Emmy Awards have ended with The Studio, Adolescence, The Penguin, and Severance emerging as the biggest winners of the night. Seth Rogen’s The Studio dominated this year’s Emmys, winning awards in multiple categories, with Rogen himself taking home Best Actor.

That said, history was made at this year’s Emmys as Owen Cooper became the youngest-ever male winner in an acting category, winning Best Supporting Actor. With expected wins to some surprising ones, here is a list of all of the winners and nominations from the Emmys 2025.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Pitt wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series | Credit: HBO Max

Winner: The Pitt (HBO Max)

Other Nominees:

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Paradise (Hulu)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Winner: Adam Randall, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Other Nominees

Janus Metz, Andor (Disney+)

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt (HBO Max)

John Wells, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance (Apple TV+)

Ben Stiller, Severance (Apple TV+)

Mike White, The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Writing For a Drama Series

Winner: Dan Gilroy, Andor (Disney+)

Other Nominees:

Joe Sachs, The Pitt (HBO Max)

R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Dan Erickson, Severance (Apple TV+)

Will Smith, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Mike White, The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Other Nominees:

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise (Hulu)

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO)

Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actress, Drama Series

Britt Lower left a ‘Severance’ easter egg in her acceptance speech for her first-ever Emmy win.



See the full winners list: https://t.co/bunHQVwB8b pic.twitter.com/otjQVJ9I5q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 15, 2025

Winner: Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV+)

Other Nominees:

Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO)

Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Winner: Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV+)

Other Nominees:

Zach Cherry, Severance (Apple TV+)

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus (HBO)

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus (HBO)

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus (HBO)

John Turturro, Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Winner: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Other Nominees:

Patricia Arquette, Severance (Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus (HBO)

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise (Hulu)

Parker Posey, The White Lotus (HBO)

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus (HBO)

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Winner: Adolescence (Netflix)

Other Nominees:

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner: Philip Barantini, Adolescence (Netflix)

Other Nominees:

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex (FX/Hulu)

Helen Shaver, The Penguin (HBO Max)

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin (HBO Max)

Nicole Kassell, Sirens (Netflix)

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner: Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)

Other Nominees:

Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali – Black Mirror (Netflix)

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether – Dying for Sex (FX/Hulu)

Lauren LeFranc – The Penguin (HBO Max)

Joshua Zetumer – Say Nothing

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner: Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)

Other Nominees:

Colin Farrell, The Penguin (HBO Max)

Jake Gyllenhaal Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief (Apple TV+)

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (HBO Max)

Other Nominees:

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Meghann Fahy, Sirens (Netflix)

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Owen Cooper winning the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series | Credit: Instagram

Winner: Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)

Other Nominees:

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Rob Delaney – Dying For Sex (FX/Hulu)

Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Ashley Walters – Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner: Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Netflix)

Other Nominees:

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin (HBO Max)

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex (FX/Hulu)

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Winner: The Studio (Apple TV+)

Other Nominees:

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Winner: Seth Rogen, The Studio (Apple TV+)

Other Nominees:

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (HBO Max)

James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern (Hulu)

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal (HBO Max)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Winner: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio (Apple TV+)

Other Nominees:

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky – Hacks (HBO Max)

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola – The Rehearsal (HBO Max)

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy Series

Winner: Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Other Nominees:

Uzo Aduba, The Residence (Netflix)

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actor, Comedy Series

Winner: Seth Rogen, The Studio” (Apple TV+)

Other Nominees:

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Jason Segel, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Winner: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Other Nominees:

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio (Apple TV+)

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons (Netflix)

Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Michael Urie, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Winner: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Other Nominees:

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio (Apple TV+)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio (Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Winner: Adolescence (Netflix)

Other Nominees:

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (FX/Hulu)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Outstanding Talk Series

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" won best talk series at the #Emmys.



Colbert received a prolonged standing ovation for his win — and applause from the press corps backstage. https://t.co/bTQAP2e5M9 pic.twitter.com/qbQxTKOMg6 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 15, 2025

Winner: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Other Nominees:

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Outstanding TV movie

Winner: Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

Other Nominees:

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

The Gorge (Apple TV+)

Mountainhead (HBO)

Nonnas (Netflix)

Outstanding Host, Reality or Competition Program

Winner: Alan Cumming, The Traitors (Peacock)

Other Nominees:

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Daniel Lubetzky, Shark Tank (ABC)

Kristen Kish, Top Chef (Bravo)

Jeff Probst, Survivor (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Scripted Series

Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Other Nominees:

Saturday Night Live (NBC)



Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Winner: The Traitors (Peacock)

Other Nominees:

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Full Emmys 2025 Winners List in Table Format

Category Winner Outstanding Drama Series The Pitt Lead Actor, Drama Series Noah Wyle – The Pitt Lead Actress, Drama Series Britt Lower – Severance Supporting Actor, Drama Series Tramell Tillman – Severance Supporting Actress, Drama Series Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt Lead Actor, Limited Series/TV Movie Stephen Graham – Adolescence Lead Actress, Limited Series/TV Movie Cristin Milioti – The Penguin Outstanding Comedy Series The Studio Lead Actress, Comedy Series Jean Smart – Hacks Lead Actor, Comedy Series Seth Rogen – The Studio Supporting Actor, Comedy Series Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere Supporting Actress, Comedy Series Hannah Einbinder – Hacks Outstanding Limited Series Adolescence Outstanding Talk Series The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Outstanding TV Movie Rebel Ridge Outstanding Host, Reality or Competition Program Alan Cumming – The Traitors Outstanding Variety Scripted Series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Outstanding Reality Competition Program The Traitors







