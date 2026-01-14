If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Emulates a Gambler, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in All LinkedIn Games Answers January 14, 2026, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Emulates a Gambler – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Emulates a Gambler.

4 letters – BETS

BETS 6 letters – PUNTER, BETTOR

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Emulates a Gambler. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 19 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters BET, LAY, ACT, PUT, APE, VIE, LOO 4 Letters DARE, DICE, PUNT, RISK, BACK, GAME, DRAW, ODDS, LUCK, FATE, BALL, ANTE, PAVE, HONE, EDIT, COPE, COPY, ECHO, MEET, FARO, KENO, AFRO, BETS 5 Letters BETON, STAKE, WAGER, SERVE, SPORT, TRICK, APPLY, GUESS, SHOOT, FLIER, ENACT, PERIL, PAVED, HONED, WIDEN, EMEND, AMEND, TONED, EQUAL, MATCH, MIMIC, MODEL, RIVAL, DICER, LOTTO, POKER, BINGO, MONTE, BEANO, CRAPS, OMBRE 6 Letters BETTER, FORTHE, CHANGE, PRAISE, PLAYER, PUNTER, VELVET, CHANCE, RASCAL, FITTER, BETTOR, ROLLER, STICKS, BOOKIE, PONIES, BANKER, DEALER, STEAKS, NATHAN, RISKER, TINHRN, YOUBET, ROGERS, HOTTIP, ACTION, GROUCH, STREAK, SYSTEM, TIPOFF, DEICER, HAZARD, TRIFLE, ASSUME, HAPPEN, DANGER, PLUNGE, MENACE, PARLAY, ARTIST, REPAVE, THAWED, EDITED, CAMEON, SOUPUP, REFINE, BELIKE, FOLLOW, JOCKEY, MIRROR, OUTVIE, CASINO, ECARTE, FANTAN, REDDOG 7 Letters LOTTERY, VENTURE, FLUTTER, PLAYING, PERFORM, BETTING, IMPERIL, WIDENED, SWEETEN, GETGOOD, RESEEDS, ELEVATE, PUNTERS, BETTORS, COMPETE, IMITATE, PATTERN, VIEWITH 8 Letters RUNARISK, GAMBLING, ENDANGER, ACCIDENT, FUNCTION, JEOPARDY, LONGSHOT, PICKEDUP, SIMULATE, GAMESTER, ROULETTE 9 Letters CRAPSHOOT, SPECULATE, REPRESENT, POTENTIAL, ADVENTURE, REDEVELOP, GENERALLY, INCUBATOR, CHALLENGE, COPYAFTER, TAKEAFTER, BLACKJACK, STUDPOKER, TWENTYONE, ODDMANOUT, POKERDICE 10 Letters JEOPARDIZE, LIKELIHOOD, CONTRIBUTE, TRIFLEWITH, SPECULATOR, BETTERHALF, FOLLOWSUIT, MODELAFTER 11 Letters TAKEACHANCE, SPECULATION, POSSIBILITY, PROBABILITY, COINCIDENCE, THREATENING, ROLLTHEDICE 12 Letters GAMEOFCHANCE, GUYSANDDOLLS, PATTERNAFTER 13 Letters SHOTINTHEDARK, FOOTBALLPOOLS 14 Letters THECARDCOUNTER, TESTONEANOTHER 15 Letters FOLLOWLIKESHEEP 19 Letters CHALLENGECOMPARISON

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.