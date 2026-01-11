If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Envelop, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Envelop – Crossword Clue Answers

4 Letter: WRAP

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters HEM, PEN, LAP, HUG, FOG, BOG 4 Letters WRAP, CAGE, VEIL, HIDE, ROLL, WIND, GIRD, FOLD, COOP, BEND, COAT, BELT, GARB 5 Letters COVER, ADORN, GUARD, CLOAK, EMBED, DROWN, FENCE, CLOUD, DRAPE, ARRAY, BATHE, BEFOG, BESET, DIGHT, WRAPS 6 Letters SWATHE, ENCASE, SHROUD, ENWRAP, CORRAL, WRAPUP, DEFINE, INVEST, GIRDLE, SHUTIN, MUFFLE, IMMURE, COCOON, SHIELD, CIRCLE, ENGULF, ENFOLD, SHEATH, ENVEST 7 Letters ENCLOSE, CONTAIN, PROTECT, REVOLVE, SMOTHER, EMBRACE, SWADDLE, OVERLAP, SHEATHE, OBSCURE, OVERLAY, CONCEAL, BLANKET, OUTLINE, APPAREL, BESIEGE, CONFINE, WREATHE, INCLOSE 8 Letters SURROUND, ENCIRCLE, ENSHROUD, SUPPRESS, RESTRICT, COMPRISE, BLOCKADE, ENCLOTHE, ENSHRINE, ENSWATHE, COATWRAP 9 Letters ENCOMPASS, HOLDTIGHT, CONSTRICT 10 Letters OVERSPREAD, EXTINGUISH, CIRCUMFUSE, CIRCUMVENT, INTEGUMENT 11 Letters SUPERIMPOSE 12 Letters CIRCUMSCRIBE 13 Letters CIRCUMVALLATE 14 Letters CIRCUMNAVIGATE

