Epic Games Let Creators Test a New Fortnite Mode – Here’s What’s Coming

A brand new Fortnite mode is apparently dropping soon, and it looks like Warner Bros is involved. Content creators have already tested it at Epic Games headquarters, and gameplay footage is coming next week. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting new Fortnite mode.

What Is the New Fortnite Mode?

The new mode has been codenamed “Pimlico” in the game files. Leakers first spotted it back in September 2025, and now it’s finally ready to launch. According to reliable sources like HYPEX and ShiinaBR, Epic Games has been working closely with Warner Bros on this project.

Excited to announce that today I visited the Fortnite HQ to playtest a new game mode coming very soon… It was EPIC! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/3fethtPNU0 — Pack A Puncher (@PackAPuncherYT) January 13, 2026

Content creators like Happy Happy Gal and Pack A Puncher recently visited Epic’s headquarters to play the mode early. They can’t share details yet, but they’ve said it was “EPIC” and that players should be excited.

New Mode Features and Gameplay

Based on leaks, the Pimlico mode will have some unique features you haven’t seen in regular Fortnite. The mode includes updated character physics and object physics, which could mean more cartoonish movement. Some leakers think these refer to Looney Tunes or other Warner Bros properties being part of the experience.

The mode will also have a tackling mechanic, which is completely new for Fortnite. Plus, there’s going to be a Ranked version where you can compete against other players. The Ranked mode will run until Chapter 7 Season 1 ends on March 4th, 2026. Many players are hoping this mode will be similar to MultiVersus, Warner Bros’ popular platform fighter game.

Fortnite Warner Bros Mode Release Date

Here’s when you can expect to see the new mode:

Event Date Gameplay Footage Release January 21, 2026 Mode Release (v39.30 Update) January 22, 2026 Ranked Mode Ends March 4, 2026

The gameplay reveal is happening first on January 21st, when content creators will upload their footage at 6 AM PT/9 AM ET. Then the mode itself launches just one day later with the v39.30 game update.

EPIC HEADQUARTERS pt.2 ❤️ Can’t wait to share what we got to play! I’ll be posting gameplay on the 21st at 9am est on my YouTube!



Literally can’t believe this is my life. So thankful to you all as a community and to @Fortnite for the opportunity! pic.twitter.com/8Oi0RGXLEr — Happy Happy Gal (@HappyHappyGalTV) January 14, 2026

Multiple Fortnite streamers will be posting their gameplay videos at the same time. This coordinated release means Epic wants to make a big splash with this announcement. You’ll be able to watch the footage and see exactly how the mode works before it even comes out.

This could be one of the biggest Fortnite collaborations in 2026, especially since it includes a full competitive Ranked system. Warner Bros has worked with Fortnite before on things like Harry Potter skins, but this seems way bigger than just cosmetics. Are you excited for it?