Epic Games Makes Fortnite Blitz Royale a Permanent Game Mode

Epic Games just made it official, Fortnite Blitz Royale mode is here to stay as a permanent game mode. CEO Tim Sweeney confirmed the news on social media, making fans everywhere happy. This fast-paced game mode has been a huge hit since it came out in June 2025.

What Is Fortnite Blitz Royale

Blitz Royale is basically a mini version of regular Fortnite. Instead of 100 players, you get 32 players fighting on smaller maps. Each match only lasts about 5 minutes, which is perfect if you don’t have much time to play. The mode uses Zero Build, so you don’t need to worry about building walls or ramps. It’s all about shooting and moving fast. You play on tiny versions of popular spots like Pleasant Park and Retail Row.

When you play Blitz Royale, you level up by getting eliminations and surviving the storm. As you level up, you unlock powerful weapons and special abilities called Boons. In this mode, you have to always be aggressive. Hiding won’t help you much because you need those eliminations to get better gear. It’s fast, fun, and very easy to jump into.

Why Epic Games Made Fortnite Blitz Royale a Permanent Mode

The numbers tell the whole story. Blitz Royale hit more than 400,000 concurrent players in its first 24 hours. It’s been consistently ranking in the top 4 most-played Fortnite modes. What’s really surprising is that Blitz Royale is even more popular than Zero Build and Fortnite OG. Epic originally planned to remove it on July 15th, but they extended it to August 12th, because so many people were playing.

CONFIRMED BY TIM SWEENEY ✅ pic.twitter.com/bTKo3TR5wV — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 18, 2025

The mode came at the perfect time, too. Fortnite’s player count had dropped to a two-year low in May 2025, but Blitz Royale brought everyone back.

Now that Blitz Royale is permanent, you can always count on having this quick, action-packed option available. Epic keeps updating it weekly with new themes and crossovers, which make the mode even more fun to play with. If you haven’t tried Blitz Royale yet, log in to the game and try the mode, see what all the fuss is about. It’s perfect for warming up before ranked matches or when you just want some quick, casual fun!