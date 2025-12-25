Note: We last updated this Free Games in Epic Games Store article on December 26th, 2025.

Epic Games Store is doing something pretty awesome this holiday season. They’re giving away free games every single day from December 11th, 2025, until January 3rd, 2026. That’s a lot of free games you can grab and keep forever. You just need to claim them before the next game drops. Here is the complete list of all free games in the Epic Games Store Holiday 2025 Sale.

How Epic Games Store Holiday Free Games Work

Every day at 8 AM PT, Epic switches out the free game with a new one. You have exactly 24 hours to claim each game before it’s gone and replaced by the next freebie.

Once you claim a game, it’s yours to keep forever. You don’t need to download it right away. Just add it to your library, and you can install it whenever you want. These aren’t small indie games nobody’s heard of. Epic is handing out some really good titles, including AAA games that normally cost $60 or more. If you have an Epic Games account, you should definitely be checking in daily to snag these freebies.

All Free Games in Epic Games Store Holiday 2025 Sale

Here’s the full lineup of what’s been free so far in Epic Games Store Holiday 2025 Sale and what’s coming next:

Date Free Game Status December 11-18, 2025 Hogwarts Legacy Already Released December 18, 2025 Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel Already Released December 19, 2025 Eternights Already Released December 20, 2025 Blood West Already Released December 21, 2025 Sorry We’re Closed Already Released December 22, 2025 Paradise Killer Already Released December 23, 2025 Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Already Released December 24, 2025 The Callisto Protocol Already Released December 25, 2025 Disco Elysium – The Final Cut Available Now December 26, 2025 TBA TBA December 27, 2025 TBA TBA December 28, 2025 TBA TBA December 29, 2025 TBA TBA December 30, 2025 TBA TBA December 31, 2025 TBA TBA January 1, 2026 TBA TBA January 2, 2026 TBA TBA January 3, 2026 TBA TBA

Some of these games are absolutely awesome. Hogwarts Legacy was the first game Epic dropped, and it’s a massive open-world RPG that normally costs $59.99. If you claimed it during December 11-18th, you also got a free Fortnite Harry Potter Chocolate Frog backbling as a bonus.

What’s Free Today in Epic Games Store (December 24th, 2025)

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is today’s freebie (December 25), and it’s a role-playing game where you play as a detective with a unique skill system, exploring a whole city, questioning weird and memorable characters, solving murders or taking bribes, and shaping your own story as a hero or a complete disaster.

It’s part of an award-winning franchise that has won multiple major awards and honors, including several Game Awards, BAFTAs, and more, making it one of the most praised RPGs of recent years.

How to Claim Your Free Games

Getting these free games is super simple. Just follow these steps:

Go to the Epic Games Store website or open the Epic Games Launcher on your PC. Make sure you’re logged into your Epic Games account. Click on the free game and hit the Get button. Confirm your purchase (it’s $0.00). The game is now in your library forever.

You can do this from your phone’s browser, too, if you’re away from your computer. Just claim it and download later when you’re ready to play.

Epic Games has been doing these holiday giveaways for years now. They’ve given away massive games like GTA 5, Control, and Tomb Raider in the past. It’s their way of getting more people to use the Epic Games Store and compete with Steam. Set a daily reminder on your phone for 8 AM Pacific Time if you need to. It takes like 30 seconds to claim each game. Over 17 days, you’re building a collection worth hundreds of dollars without spending anything.