How Many Episodes Left Until One Piece Egghead Island Arc Ends?

Egghead Island is only a few episodes away from its finale in the anime.

The final Egghead episode airs on December 21, 2025, right before the anime goes on hiatus.

Here’s the total number of episodes left before the One Piece anime goes on hiatus.

With One Piece releasing a recap episode on November 24, you might be wondering how many episodes are left before the One Piece Egghead Island arc ends. You can already feel the tension rising as the Straw Hats face the Five Elders, and the world reacts to Vegapunk’s broadcast. With the arc now at its climax, let’s find out when it will end.

How many episodes are left before the Egghead Island arc ends?

Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1145 | Credits: Toei Animation

At the time of writing, the latest episode, One Piece Episode 1150, was released on November 16, 2025. With a Chopper recap episode scheduled for November 23, 2025, the anime has four more episodes to go before it heads into a break after December 21, 2025.

Episode 1150 adapted Chapter 1117 and half of 1118 from the manga. With just 6.5 chapters remaining for the final four episodes, the pacing makes it completely doable. If Toei continues at this rate, the anime should reach Chapter 1125, the point where Egghead officially ends in the manga.

Therefore, the Egghead Island arc should end with Episode 1154. The episode that marks the end of the broadcasting format the One Piece anime has used for over 25 years will air on December 21st.

What do the upcoming One Piece episodes cover?

Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1141 | Credits: Toei Animation

The titles for Episodes 1151 and 1152 paint a clear picture of how packed these final weeks will be:

Episode 1151 (Nov 30) : “The Dream I want to create with Dad! Bonnie’s Free Future”

: “The Dream I want to create with Dad! Bonnie’s Free Future” Episode 1152 (Dec 7) : “Feeling from Dad & Mom! Bonnie’s Liberation Punch (Nika Punch)!”

: “Feeling from Dad & Mom! Bonnie’s Liberation Punch (Nika Punch)!” Episode 1153 (Dec 14) : TBA

: TBA Episode 1154 (Dec 21): TBA (Final Episode of Egghead Island)

These will be all the episodes before the anime goes on break, starting December 21. It will then return, after a three-month hiatus in April 2026, with a new arc, the Elbaf arc.

Why is Episode 1154 is confirmed to be Egghead Arc’s end?

The anime will enter a three-month hiatus from January to March 2026, and the production committee confirmed the shift to a seasonal model with 26 episodes per year. Because of this transition, Egghead must wrap before the break begins. Since only four release slots remain in 2025, Episode 1154 becomes the logical placement for the finale.

Once the break ends, the anime jumps straight into Elbaf, the next major arc.