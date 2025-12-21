If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Eponymous British Financier James, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for thiscrossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Eponymous British Financier James – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 4 Letters WATT, PEEL, BARR, LUNN, EZRA, MARC, IVAN 5 Letters FARGO, HOLST, EATON, ASTOR, MONEY, DEWAR, DYSON 6 Letters GILDED, SHARPE, RHODES, BARUCH, ARMAND, ENGINE 7 Letters BARCLAY, CSARCUI, GRESHAM 8 Letters TRECENTO, JPMORGAN, NAISMITH 9 Letters JAMESFISK, LINDJENNY, MONEYBAGS, TREASURER 10 Letters TERTULLIAN, EDWINABBEY, INTERAGENT, INTERCEDER, DIAMONDJIM 11 Letters CECILRHODES, MANIPULATOR, ROBBERBARON 13 Letters MILYBALAKIREV, WALTERRALEIGH 14 Letters DANIELOCONNELL 15 Letters JIMPALMERMORGAN

