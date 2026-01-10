Erroneous – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Erroneous, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters OFF, BAD 4 Letters AWAY, AWRY, LOST, OVER, SHAM, FELL, WIDE, BAFF, DYER 5 Letters WRONG, FALSE, AMISS, ASIDE, BADLY, BOGUS, ASKEW, BOGGY, BLOWN, RONEO, ZONES, HUMAN 6 Letters ADRIFT, AFIELD, ASTRAY, ERRING, FAULTY, HOLLOW, MISLED, FLAWED, MISSED, FLIMSY, LAPSED, FLUFFY, WAYOFF, ALLOFF, FALLEN, BLOWSY, ALLWET, UNTRUE, BUMRAP, ELUDED 7 Letters DISTANT, INEXACT, MISLEAD, ROAMING, UNSOUND, WRONGLY, SINNING, BUNGLED, BOTCHED, DELUDED, INERROR, FAILING, FALLING, MISSING, NOTTRUE, OFFBASE 8 Letters MISTAKEN, BASELESS, FALLIBLE, FAULTILY, IGNORANT, IMPROPER, SPECIOUS, TRIPPING, VIOLATED, ALLWRONG, FUMBLING, SPURIOUS, UNDERWAY, BUNGLING, BUMBLING, SLIPPING, NOTRIGHT, MISNOMER, MSPRCPTN, DELUSION, SENATORS, STRAYING 9 Letters INCORRECT, MISGUIDED, IMPERFECT, DECEPTIVE, EXPLORING, ILLOGICAL, IMAGINARY, IMPRECISE, SINISTRAL, MISSHAPEN, UNFOUNDED, ITSAPLANE, ENGRAINED 10 Letters FALLACIOUS, GROUNDLESS, INACCURATE, MISLEADING, UNTRUTHFUL, UNFAITHFUL, STAGGERING, UNRELIABLE, NOTWORKING, MENDACIOUS, DOESNTWASH, MISLABELED, BUNGLESOME, DISCREPANT, OVERLOOKED, FALSEALARM 11 Letters ERRONEOUSLY, GENERALISED, INCORRECTLY, UNAUTHENTIC, TRESPASSING, WRONGNUMBER, OVERLOOKING, DISREGARDED 12 Letters UNFAVOURABLY, UNHISTORICAL, UNSCIENTIFIC 13 Letters MISUNDERSTOOD, OLDWIVESTALES, FALSEPOSITIVE 14 Letters COUNTERFACTUAL, FALSEACQSATION

