All Brainrots in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots: Complete List

Escape Tsunami for Brainrots features a vast collection of brainrots spread across different rarity tiers and mutations, each offering unique money-generating potential to help players progress through the game. Brainrots are the core collectible units in the game, functioning as passive income generators that produce cash per second based on their rarity and value. Understanding which brainrots to prioritize and how to efficiently collect them from different zones can accelerate your progression. Let us take a look at all Brainrots in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots along with their value.

All Rarities in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots

The rarity system in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots determines both the difficulty of obtaining a brainrot and the amount of passive income it generates. Higher rarity brainrots spawn in zones that require more speed to access, creating a natural progression system where players must upgrade their speed stats to reach the most valuable collectibles. Here are all the rarity tiers in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots:

Common Brainrots: The most basic tier, generating $2-$15 per second . These spawn frequently in starting zones and are easily accessible for all players.

The most basic tier, generating . These spawn frequently in starting zones and are easily accessible for all players. Uncommon Brainrots: Slightly better than Common, generating $20-$120 per second. These appear in early progression zones.

Slightly better than Common, generating These appear in early progression zones. Rare Brainrots: Mid-tier collectibles generating $100-$275 per second . These require moderate speed to access their spawn zones.

Mid-tier collectibles generating . These require moderate speed to access their spawn zones. Epic Brainrots: Upper mid-tier units generating $290-$1,400 per second.

Upper mid-tier units generating Legendary Brainrots: High-tier brainrots generating $1,500-$5,000 per second.

High-tier brainrots generating Mythical Brainrots: $6,000-$25,500 per second.

Cosmic Brainrots: Ultra-rare tier generating $22,000-$170,000 per second.

Ultra-rare tier generating Secret Brainrots: Generating $200,000-$1,000,000 per second. These spawn in the Secret area requiring very high speed.

Generating $200,000-$1,000,000 per second. These spawn in the Secret area requiring very high speed. Celestial Brainrots: The highest tier, generating $1,500,000-$1,900,000 per second. These only spawn after a 15-minute interval in zones after the Secret area, requiring maximum speed to reach.

All Brainrots in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots

Common Brainrots

Image Name Money/Second Noobini Cakenini $2/s Lirili Larila $4/s Tim Cheese $6/s Frulli Frulla $7/s Talpa Di Fero $9/s Svinino Bombondino $11/s Pipi Kiwi $13/s Pipi Corni $15/s

Uncommon Brainrots

Image Name Money/Second Trippi Troppi $20/s Gangster Footera $30/s Bobrito Bandito $35/s Boneca Ambalabu $40/s Cacto Hipopotamo $50/s Ta Ta Ta Sahur $60/s Tric Tric Baraboom $70/s 67 $90/s Pipi Avocado $120/s

Rare Brainrots

Image Name Money/Second Cappuccino Assassino $100/s Brr Brr Patapim $18a0/s Trulimero Trulicina $135/s Bambini Crostini $150/s Bananita Dolphinita $170/s Perochello Lemonchello $190/s Avocadini Guffo $210/s Salamino Penguino $229.99/s Penguino Cocosino $250/s Ti Ti Ti Sahur $275/s

Epic Brainrots

Image Name Money/Second Burbaloni Luliloli $290/s Chimpanzini Bananini $475/s Ballerina Cappuccina $550/s Chef Crabracadabra $625/s Lionel Cactuseli $700/s Glorbo Fruttodrillo $775/s Strawberrilli Flamengilli $925/s Pandaccini Bananini $1,000/s Sigma Boy $1,100/s Pi Pi Watermelon $1,200/s Blueberrinni Octopussini $1,270/s Cocosini Mama $1,300/s Guesto Angelic $1,400/s

Legendary Brainrots

Image Name Money/Second Frigo Camelo $1,500/s Orangutini Ananassini $1,700/s Rhino Toasterino $1,900/s Bombardilo Crocodilo $2,100/s Spioniro Golubiro $2,290/s Bombombini Gusini $2,600/s Zibra Zubra Zibralini $2,900/s Tigrilini Watermelini $3,200/s Cavallo Virtuoso $3,500/s Gorillo Watermelondrillo $4,000/s Avocadorilla $4,500/s Ganganzelli Trulala $5,000/s

Mythical Brainrots

Image Name Money/Second Cocofanto Elefanto $6,000/s Giraffa Celeste $7,000/s Tralalero Tralala $8,000/s – Los Crocodillitos $9,000/s Tigroligre Frutonni $10,000/s Udin Din Din Dun $11,000/s – Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000 $13,000/s – Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa $15,000/s Orcalero Orcala $18,000/s – Piccione Macchina $19,000/s Tukanno Bananno $21,000/s Ballerino Lololo $25,500/s

Cosmic Brainrots

Image Name Money/Second La Vacca Saturno Saturnita $22,000/s Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini $30,000/s – Los Tralaleritos $48,000/s – Las Tralaleritas $50,000/s – Las Vaquitas Saturnitas $60,000/s Graipuss Medussi $70,000/s Pot Hotspot $80,000/s Chicleteira Bicicleteira $90,000/s La Grande Combinasion $100,000/s Nuclearo Dinossauro $110,000/s – Garama and Madundung $120,000/s Dragon Cannelloni $130,000/s Agarrini la Palini $150,000/s Chimpanzini Spiderini $170,000/s

Secret Brainrots

Image Name Money/Second Matteo $200,000/s – Gattatino Neonino $250,000/s Statutino Libertino $300,000/s Unclito Samito $350,000/s – Gattatino Nyanino $400,000/s Espresso Signora $450,000/s – Los Tungtungtungcitos $500,000/s Aura Farma $700,000/s Rainbow 67 $800,000/s Fragola La La La $1,000,000/s

Celestial Brainrots

Image Name Money/Second Job Job Sahur $1,500,000/s Dug Dug Dug $1,600,000/s Bisonte Gupitere $1,700,000/s Alessio $1,800,000/s Esok Sekolah $1,900,000/s

Which Brainrots to Focus On?

The brainrots you should focus on depend heavily on your current progression stage and luck. You need to start by collecting the brainrots you find in the first few zones like Common, Uncommon, and Rare tiers since these are accessible without significant speed investment. Focus on upgrading these starter brainrots to generate enough income to purchase speed upgrades, which then unlock access to higher-tier zones.

After you have speed upgrades, you can venture into high-tier zones where Epic, Legendary, Mythical, and Cosmic brainrots spawn. Just make sure you use the pit properly to avoid getting eliminated by the tsunami while collecting valuable brainrots in dangerous areas. The pit serves as a safe zone where you can wait out the tsunami waves.

Another effective strategy is to use your baseball to hit people in the pit and steal their high-tier brainrots. This PvP mechanic allows you to acquire valuable Cosmic, Secret, or even Celestial brainrots without needing to reach those zones yourself. Target players who have just returned from high-tier areas, as they’re likely carrying the most valuable collectibles. This strategy is particularly effective if you’re struggling to reach endgame zones due to insufficient speed stats. For more guides, check out our Escape Tsunami for Brainrots Wiki.