Escape Tsunami for Brainrots: All Brainrots Tier List

Want to maximize your money generation in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots? The right brainrots can be the difference between slow progression and earning millions per second. While everyone focuses on speed upgrades and rebirth, collecting the right brainrots is just as important for building massive passive income. This tier list ranks all brainrots in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots based on their money per second generation, accessibility, and overall impact on progression speed.

Note: These rankings represent the base brainrots without mutations. Mutations can really change these rankings significantly; a mutated lower-tier brainrot can easily outperform a non-mutated higher-tier unit, so always check the actual stats of the brainrots you collect.

What Makes a Brainrot Good in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots?

Before ranking the brainrots, you need to understand what separates essential collectibles from wasteful inventory space. Good brainrots generate significant passive income that directly accelerates your progression. The best brainrots either produce hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars per second, remain valuable even after multiple rebirths, or are accessible enough.

Bad brainrots only give small income amounts that barely impact your earnings. Some units look impressive due to their rarity but actually don’t generate enough money to justify the effort required to reach their spawn zones. When you spend time farming brainrots in dangerous areas, you want collectibles that make a real difference in your passive income, not just minor improvements.

Escape Tsunami for Brainrots Tier List

Tier Brainrots S Tier Esok Sekolah, Alessio, Bisonte Gupitere, Dug Dug Dug, Job Job Sahur A+ Tier Fragola La La La, Rainbow 67, Aura Farma, Los Tungtungtungcitos, Espresso Signora A Tier Gattatino Nyanino, Unclito Samito, Statutino Libertino, Gattatino Neonino, Matteo, Chimpanzini Spiderini, Agarrini la Palini B Tier Dragon Cannelloni, Garama and Madundung, Nuclearo Dinossauro, La Grande Combinasion, Chicleteira Bicicleteira, Pot Hotspot, Graipuss Medussi C Tier Las Vaquitas Saturnitas, Las Tralaleritas, Los Tralaleritos, Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini, Ballerino Lololo, La Vacca Saturno Saturnita D Tier Tukanno Bananno, Piccione Macchina, Orcalero Orcala, Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa, Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000, Udin Din Din Dun, Tigroligre Frutonni, Los Crocodillitos, Tralalero Tralala, Giraffa Celeste, Cocofanto Elefanto F Tier All Legendary, Epic, Rare, Uncommon, and Common brainrots Escape Tsunami for Brainrots Tier List

S Tier

S-tier brainrots offer the absolute highest passive income in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots, generating between $1.5 million and $1.9 million per second. These are exclusively Celestial rarity collectibles that only spawn after 15-minute intervals in zones beyond the Secret area, requiring maximum speed stats to access:

Brainrot Image Money/Second Esok Sekolah $1,900,000/s Alessio $1,800,000/s Bisonte Gupitere $1,700,000/s Dug Dug Dug $1,600,000/s Job Job Sahur $1,500,000/s

A+ Tier

A+ tier brainrots spawn more reliably than Celestial tier in the Secret area and offer outstanding returns that justify the high speed requirements needed to access their zones.

Brainrot Image Money/Second Fragola La La La $1,000,000/s Rainbow 67 $800,000/s Aura Farma $700,000/s Los Tungtungtungcitos $500,000/s Espresso Signora $450,000/s

A Tier

A-tier brainrots represent the transition between late-game and endgame content:

Brainrot Image Money/Second Gattatino Nyanino – $400,000/s Unclito Samito $350,000/s Statutino Libertino $300,000/s Gattatino Neonino – $250,000/s Matteo $200,000/s Chimpanzini Spiderini $170,000/s Agarrini la Palini $150,000/s

B Tier

B-tier brainrots offer solid late-game income ranging from $70,000 to $130,000 per second:

Brainrot Image Money/Second Dragon Cannelloni $130,000/s Garama and Madundung $120,000/s Nuclearo Dinossauro $110,000/s La Grande Combinasion $100,000/s Chicleteira Bicicleteira $90,000/s Pot Hotspot $80,000/s Graipuss Medussi $70,000/s

C Tier

C-tier brainrots represent the upper mid-game progression tier and serve as stepping stones toward endgame content. While valuable during the transition phase, they should eventually be replaced with higher-tier brainrots as speed stats improve.

Brainrot Image Money/Second Las Vaquitas Saturnitas – $60,000/s Las Tralaleritas $50,000/s Los Tralaleritos $48,000/s Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini $30,000/s Ballerino Lololo $25,500/s La Vacca Saturno Saturnita $22,000/s

D Tier

D-tier brainrots consist of mid-tier Mythical brainrots generating between $6,000 and $21,000 per second. They’re worth collecting when accessible but will eventually be outclassed by higher-tier brainrots as you advance through speed upgrades:

Brainrot Image Money/Second Tukanno Bananno $21,000/s Piccione Macchina – $19,000/s Orcalero Orcala $18,000/s Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa – $15,000/s Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000 – $13,000/s Udin Din Din Dun $11,000/s Tigroligre Frutonni $10,000/s Los Crocodillitos $9,000/s Tralalero Tralala $8,000/s Giraffa Celeste $7,000/s Cocofanto Elefanto $6,000/s

F Tier

F-tier encompasses all Legendary, Epic, Rare, Uncommon, and Common brainrots generating between $2 and $5,000 per second. These are starter and early-mid game brainrots that every player will naturally collect and eventually outgrow.

Legendary Brainrots

Brainrot Image Money/Second Ganganzelli Trulala $5,000/s Avocadorilla $4,500/s Gorillo Watermelondrillo $4,000/s Cavallo Virtuoso $3,500/s Tigrilini Watermelini $3,200/s Zibra Zubra Zibralini $2,900/s Bombombini Gusini $2,600/s Spioniro Golubiro $2,290/s Bombardilo Crocodilo $2,100/s Rhino Toasterino $1,900/s Orangutini Ananassini $1,700/s Frigo Camelo $1,500/s

Epic Brainrots

Brainrot Image Money/Second Guesto Angelic $1,400/s Cocosini Mama $1,300/s Blueberrinni Octopussini $1,270/s Pi Pi Watermelon $1,200/s Sigma Boy $1,100/s Pandaccini Bananini $1,000/s Strawberrilli Flamengilli $925/s Glorbo Fruttodrillo $775/s Lionel Cactuseli $700/s Chef Crabracadabra $625/s Ballerina Cappuccina $550/s Chimpanzini Bananini $475/s Burbaloni Luliloli $290/s

Rare Brainrots

Brainrot Image Money/Second Ti Ti Ti Sahur $275/s Penguino Cocosino $250/s Salamino Penguino $229.99/s Avocadini Guffo $210/s Perochello Lemonchello $190/s Bananita Dolphinita $170/s Bambini Crostini $150/s Trulimero Trulicina $135/s Brr Brr Patapim $120/s Cappuccino Assassino $100/s

Uncommon Brainrots

Brainrot Image Money/Second Pipi Avocado $120/s 67 $90/s Tric Tric Baraboom $70/s Ta Ta Ta Sahur $60/s Cacto Hipopotamo $50/s Boneca Ambalabu $40/s Bobrito Bandito $35/s Gangster Footera $30/s Trippi Troppi $20/s

Common Brainrots

Brainrot Image Money/Second Pipi Corni $15/s Pipi Kiwi $13/s Svinino Bombondino $11/s Talpa Di Fero $9/s Frulli Frulla $7/s Tim Cheese $6/s Lirili Larila $4/s Noobini Cakenini $2/s

. For more guides, check out our Escape Tsunami for Brainrots Wiki.