Escape Tsunami for Brainrots features multiple zones spread across the map, each containing different rarity tiers of brainrots that generate passive income. Understanding which zones contain which brainrots and the speed requirements to reach them efficiently is important for maximizing your earnings and progression. While all zones are technically unlocked from the start, your speed stat determines which zones you can realistically reach before the tsunami catches you. This guide covers every zone in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots, the brainrots that spawn there, and strategies for accessing high-tier areas.

All Zones in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots

The game features different zones arranged in order from the starting area to the furthest regions. Each zone spawns specific rarity tiers of brainrots, with higher-value collectibles appearing in zones that require more speed to reach safely.

Zone Name Image Brainrots Available Recommended Speed Common Noobini Cakenini, Lirili Larila, Tim Cheese, Frulli Frulla, Talpa Di Fero, Svinino Bombondino, Pipi Kiwi, Pipi Corni 0-10 Uncommon Trippi Troppi, Gangster Footera, Bobrito Bandito, Boneca Ambalabu, Cacto Hipopotamo, Ta Ta Ta Sahur, Tric Tric Baraboom, 67, Pipi Avocado 10-20 Rare Cappuccino Assassino, Brr Brr Patapim, Trulimero Trulicina, Bambini Crostini, Bananita Dolphinita, Perochello Lemonchello, Avocadini Guffo, Salamino Penguino, Penguino Cocosino, Ti Ti Ti Sahur 20-30 Epic Burbaloni Luliloli, Chimpanzini Bananini, Ballerina Cappuccina, Chef Crabracadabra, Lionel Cactuseli, Glorbo Fruttodrillo, Strawberrilli Flamengilli, Pandaccini Bananini, Sigma Boy, Pi Pi Watermelon, Blueberrinni Octopussini, Cocosini Mama, Guesto Angelic 30-50 Legendary Frigo Camelo, Orangutini Ananassini, Rhino Toasterino, Bombardilo Crocodilo, Spioniro Golubiro, Bombombini Gusini, Zibra Zubra Zibralini, Tigrilini Watermelini, Cavallo Virtuoso, Gorillo Watermelondrillo, Avocadorilla, Ganganzelli Trulala 50-80 Mythical Cocofanto Elefanto, Giraffa Celeste, Tralalero Tralala, Los Crocodillitos, Tigroligre Frutonni, Udin Din Din Dun, Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000, Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa, Orcalero Orcala, Piccione Macchina, Tukanno Bananno, Ballerino Lololo 80-110 Cosmic La Vacca Saturno Saturnita, Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini, Los Tralaleritos, Las Tralaleritas, Las Vaquitas Saturnitas, Graipuss Medussi, Pot Hotspot, Chicleteira Bicicleteira, La Grande Combinasion, Nuclearo Dinossauro, Garama and Madundung, Dragon Cannelloni, Agarrini la Palini, Chimpanzini Spiderini 110-140 Secret Matteo, Gattatino Neonino, Statutino Libertino, Unclito Samito, Gattatino Nyanino, Espresso Signora, Los Tungtungtungcitos, Aura Farma, Rainbow 67, Fragola La La La 140-180 Celestial Job Job Sahur, Dug Dug Dug, Bisonte Gupitere, Alessio, Esok Sekolah 180+

How to Reach Celestial or Far Away Zones

All zones in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots are technically unlocked from the start, meaning no gates or barriers are preventing you from running to any zone. However, your speed stat determines whether you can realistically reach distant zones before the tsunami catches you.

You can reach most zones even without significantly upgrading your speed, but you need to be very careful about the type of tsunami coming at you. Pay attention to the tsunami speed indicator and only attempt long-distance runs when it shows “slow” or “very slow.” Fast or very fast tsunamis will catch you before you cover the distance to higher-tier zones if your speed is low.

The main problem with low-speed runs to distant zones is that you won’t be able to cover the distance to a pit before the next tsunami arrives. Zone areas increase as you move toward higher rarity zones, meaning the distance between pits gets longer. If you’re stuck in a far zone with slow speed when a fast tsunami spawns, you’ll likely get eliminated.

The pit is your best friend at all times and becomes absolutely critical when attempting to reach far zones. Use pits wisely by timing your runs between tsunamis. Jump into pits whenever the tsunami gets close rather than risking elimination for one more brainrot.

The most realistic and easiest way to access distant zones is upgrading your speed stats through the shop. Higher speed lets you comfortably reach Cosmic, Secret, and Celestial zones. However, extremely high speed creates its own problem – you might move so fast that you overshoot pits entirely due to momentum and inertia.

When your speed gets very high, start slowing down as you approach pits to ensure you can actually land in them. Running at maximum speed right up to a pit often results in jumping over it completely, leaving you exposed when the tsunami arrives. Practice controlling your movement.

Best Zones to Farm – Escape Tsunami for Brainrots

Logically, higher rarity zones are better for farming since they contain brainrots that generate more money per second. A single Celestial brainrot produces more income than dozens of Common ones, making high-tier zones extremely valuable for players who can access them safely. However, if your speed is slow, you don’t need to always chase the highest rarity zones. Start by farming brainrots with mutations in early zones, as mutated versions of lower-tier brainrots can be quite valuable. Focus on naturally progressing through zones based on your current speed rather than forcing yourself into areas you can barely reach.

You can also use the baseball bat item to knock down players carrying brainrots from higher-tier zones. When you hit someone with the baseball bat, they drop their brainrot, which you can then steal for yourself. This lets you obtain high-value brainrots without having the speed to reach their spawn zones yourself. Position yourself near the high-tier zones’ pits, then knock down returning players to steal their brainrots. For more guides, check out our Escape Tsunami for Brainrots Wiki.