How to Rebirth in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots?

Escape Tsunami for Brainrots features a rebirth mechanic that’s essential for long-term progression and maximizing your earning potential in the game. Unlike many Roblox games that require reaching a specific money amount to rebirth, this game focuses on speed upgrades as the primary requirement for unlocking each rebirth level. The rebirth system permanently increases your Money Multiplier with each level, allowing you to earn cash from brainrots much faster after each reset. This guide covers everything you need to know about rebirthing, including how to perform it in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots, speed requirements for each level, and whether the investment is worth it for your progression.

How to Perform Rebirth in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots

Performing a rebirth in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots is a straightforward process once you meet the speed requirements. First, click the Rebirth button located on the left side of your screen. Once you’ve upgraded to the required speed level in the game, the rebirth option becomes available to activate.

Click the Rebirth button again to open a new window that displays how much speed you need, what money multiplier you’ll receive, and a big purple “Rebirth” button. Tapping that final purple button will complete the rebirth process, resetting all your speed levels back to zero while permanently increasing your Money Multiplier.

Importantly, when you rebirth, you only lose your speed upgrades, your brainrots remain in your collection, and your carry upgrades stay intact. This means you’ll continue generating money from your existing brainrots, making the post-rebirth grind much more manageable. There’s also an alternative option to spend 89 Robux to rebirth without losing your speed levels, though most players prefer the free method.

Requirements for Rebirth in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots

The rebirth system in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots has 20 levels, each with increasing speed requirements and better money multipliers. Here’s the complete breakdown:

Rebirth Level Required Speed Money Multiplier Rebirth 1 40 1.5x Money Rebirth 2 50 2x Money Rebirth 3 60 2.5x Money Rebirth 4 70 3x Money Rebirth 5 80 3.5x Money Rebirth 6 90 4x Money Rebirth 7 100 4.5x Money Rebirth 8 110 5x Money Rebirth 9 120 5.5x Money Rebirth 10 130 6x Money Rebirth 11 140 6.5x Money Rebirth 12 150 7x Money Rebirth 13 160 7.5x Money Rebirth 14 170 8x Money Rebirth 15 180 8.5x Money Rebirth 16 190 9x Money Rebirth 17 200 9.5x Money Rebirth 18 210 10x Money Rebirth 19 220 10.5x Money Rebirth 20 230 11x Money

The pattern is consistent throughout; speed requirements increase by 10 for each rebirth level, while the money multiplier increases by 0.5x each time. This predictable progression makes it easy to plan your rebirth strategy.

How to Get Coins for Rebirth?

Since speed upgrades are purchased with money generated from your brainrots, earning coins is important for reaching rebirth requirements quickly. Speed is the main stat in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots and is bought from the Speed Upgrades shop, with options to purchase +1, +5, or +10 speed upgrades at a time.

The key to earning coins for rebirth is collecting and upgrading high-value brainrots. Focus on obtaining the best and rarest brainrots available, as these generate significantly more money over time compared to common ones. Upgrade your strongest brainrots first to maximize cash generation, as this creates a snowball effect where higher earnings allow you to purchase speed upgrades faster.

Is Rebirth Worth It?

Yes, absolutely, rebirth is worth it and represents a long-term investment you should prioritize as it’s the primary way you’ll progress in the game. While losing all your speed upgrades might seem like a significant setback initially, the permanent Money Multiplier increase more than compensates for the temporary slowdown.

Think of rebirth as a long-term investment strategy rather than a short-term loss. Each rebirth makes your future earnings exponentially better, meaning you’ll recover your speed levels faster with each subsequent rebirth. For example, rebirthing from Speed 40 to get a 1.5x multiplier means all future money generation increases by 50%, which accelerates your ability to afford speed upgrades for Rebirth 2 and beyond.

In the long run, you’ll get better coins and progress much faster than players who avoid rebirthing. The multiplier stacking becomes incredibly powerful at higher rebirth levels. Reaching Rebirth 10 with a 6x money multiplier means you’re earning six times more cash from the same brainrots compared to someone who never rebirthed. By Rebirth 20, you’re earning 11x more money, making progression easy compared to the early game grind. For more guide, check out our Escape Tsunami for Brainrots Wiki.