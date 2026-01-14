Escape Tsunami for Brainrots – Tsunami Survival Guide

Escape Tsunami for Brainrots is a simulation tycoon experience. Its map features multiple areas where brainrots spawn randomly. You must bring brainrots from these areas to your base and earn money from them. However, tsunamis strike these zones, making your transport tough and dangerous. In this article, we will provide a detailed list of all tsunamis and how to survive them in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots.

All Tsunami Types in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots

You will encounter five types of tsunamis in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots; they differ in color and speed. Additionally, you can purchase a premium tsunami and unlock it to activate it in the areas. Here is the list:

Super Slow: It is represented by the light blue color and is the slowest of all. You can survive this tsunami easily.

Slow: It is a blue colored tsunami and is slightly faster than the Super Slow. Surviving it won't be tough.

Medium: The Medium tsunami is light green in color, and its speed is medium. Surviving it is easy, but it can kill you if you're reckless.

Fast: The fastest tsunami among others, and it is red. Get high speed, or hide in the dips as soon as you spot it.

Lightning: It is purple in color and faster than the Fast tsunami. You'll need high speed to outrun this wave. It's better to hide in dips and let it pass.

Beast Tsunami: You can buy this tsunami with 19 Robux. It is the fastest among all tsunamis. Buy it if you want a bigger threat and test your survival skills.

It won’t be difficult to know what type of tsunami is incoming. You can see its color and read its name on its top (as shown in the picture). Note that escaping tsunamis will be risky in further areas, such as Mythical, Cosmic, Secret, and Celestial.

Below, you can find the best tips to survive tsunamis in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots.

Best Tips to Survive Tsunamis

Speed is the first thing that will help you Escape Tsunamis for Brainrots. You can outrun only a few tsunamis, such as Super Slow, Slow, and sometimes Medium. But when Fast and Lightning tsunamis strike, you must hide in the pit between the areas or the VIP wall. VIP wall is a safe spot on the right side of the wall. It is locked behind glass and costs 49 Robux to unlock.

For beginners, knowing a few things beforehand will help progress more smoothly and survive tsunamis. Below, we’ve listed some of the best tips to survive tsunamis:

You can use safe zones or pits to dodge tsunamis. Don’t run into them, especially at high speed. You might overrun the pit and land in the next area. The best approach is to jump into the pit when you are close to one. This technique will help you land perfectly in the pit and dodge tsunamis in sticky situations.

The earlier zones, Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic, are the shortest with a high number of brainrots. If you’re a beginner, start collecting them at first. You can level them up or Rebirth to increase your earnings. The tsunamis appear at larger intervals in these areas.

Mastering speed is crucial. Practice and learn to control your speed. So, we recommend upgrading the speed stat by five points for beginners. This will increase your speed and help you get control over it. Once you learn to control, upgrade the stat by 10 points.

The farther areas, Legendary, Mythic, Cosmic, Secret, and Celestial, are the longest with fewer brainrots. And, the pits in between them are larger. Once you reach these areas, wait, watch the tsunamis, and plan your move. The tsunamis occur at short intervals. And, you might face the Lightning and Fast tsunamis at the same time. Or, they overlap with slower tsunamis.

In farther areas, don’t attempt to carry multiple brainrots simultaneously. The best strategy is to take one, hide in the pit, and repeat the process. It will be even better if you take one brainrot at a time to your base. It is because if you get hit by a tsunami and die while carrying a brainrot, you will lose it.

If you can spend Robux, purchasing the VIP wall is the best. It will give you one more safe zone against tsunamis and help you survive longer.

The pattern of the types of tsunamis occurring is random. However, there will be a brief period of a few seconds when the tsunamis will stop spawning. Take advantage of that time period to collect brainrots and reach farther areas.

Always be on the lookout for the Fast and Lightning waves. They can overtake any waves and hit you from nowhere. Jump into the safe zones and let them go. Only run when you see slower waves coming.

That concludes our Escape Tsunami for Brainrots tsunami types and survival guide. You can check our Escape Tsunami for Brainrots wiki for more guides and information about this Roblox experience.