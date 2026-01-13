Home » Gaming » Escape Tsunami for Brainrots Wiki

Another brainrot game, but with an interesting twist. There are many brainrots to collect; however, there is a tsunami comin,g and you must run for cover. Your job is to run for your life, collect brainrots (as many as possible), and find safe spots where you can hide until the wave is gone. That’s the premise of Escape Tsunami for Brainrots game. Here is a handy Escape Tsunami for Brainrots wiki guide to help you get started with stats and tutorials.

Escape Tsunami for Brainrots Wiki

  • Codes – Are there codes in the game, and if yes, how to redeem them with a list of active codes.
  • Mutations – Mutations change how your brainrots look and give you more money with multipliers.
  • Brainrots – List of all brainrots in the game with their stats.

Escape Tsunami for Brainrots Guides

  • Rebirth Guide – How rebirth works in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots, requirements, and what you lose when you do so.
  • Speed Guide – Why you need speed, how to improve speed, stats, and use cases.
  • Tsunami Survival Guide – List of all tsunamis in the game and how to survive them.

Escape Tsunami for Brainrots Tier Lists

Escape Tsunami for Brainrots Events

  • Admin Abuse – Dates and timings for the next admin abuse event in the game.

