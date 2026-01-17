If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Eternals Actress, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Eternals Actress – Crossword Clue Answers

4 letters – CHAN

CHAN 5 letters – SALMA

SALMA 13 letters – ANGELINAJOLIE



Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters LIA, ASL, MCU 4 Letters CHAN, ZHAO, DEWS, WARD 5 Letters JOLIE, SALMA, GEMMA, OCTET, HENRY, CHLOE, SLUMP, THENA, CARLY, MERNA, OATEN 6 Letters KUMAIL, THANOS, ATHENA, MADDEN, MCHUGH, CRAVEN, GLASER 7 Letters RICHARD 8 Letters ANGELINA, NANJIANX, ARTERTON, TYGLASER, ATKINSON 9 Letters HARINGTON 10 Letters LONGFELLOW 13 Letters RICHARDMADDEN, ANGELINAJOLIE 14 Letters KUMAILNANJIANI

