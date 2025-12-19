Evade Christmas Event Update Release Date (December 19)

Update: This article was last updated on December 19 with Evade Christmas event details.

The developers are all set to release the Evade Christmas event this week. This update will feature many event-themed items that you can buy with event-themed currencies. It will also introduce a new gamepass with quests and level milestone rewards. With that said, this article lists the dates and timings for the Evade Christmas event update across major regions, along with details on the expected content.

Release Date for the Evade Christmas Event Update

The Evade Christmas event update will officially launch on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 9:00 PM EST, UTC-5. You can play the events and obtain time-limited items until the event ends on Monday, January 18, 2026, at 12:59 PM EST, UTC-5. Below is the exact release date and times for the Christmas event across major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings United States (EST) Friday, December 19 at 9:00 PM United States (PST) Friday, December 19 at 6:00 PM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, December 20, at 2:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Saturday, December 20, at 3:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Friday, December 19, at 11:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Saturday, December 20, at 11:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Saturday, December 20, at 1:00 PM

You can also turn on notifications for the Christmas event, so you don’t have to remember its release date and time. To do so, visit the game’s official Roblox page, locate the “Christmas Event” update banner, and tap the Notify Me button.

What’s New in the Christmas Event Update?

The upcoming Christmas event update will introduce plenty of time-limited content to Evade. The developers will add over 50 event-themed items that you can purchase with the event-themed currency, Gingerbread Cookies. The Christmas event will also introduce a new Winter Gamepass. It will be available until January 18, 2026. This update will also introduce a new feature, allowing you to gift gamepasses to friends. We can also expect new event-themed content and a few codes in the upcoming update.