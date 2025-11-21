Roblox Evade Special Rounds Guide (November 2025)

Update: We updated this article with the latest Evade Special Rounds on November 21st, 2025.

Evade Special Rounds are stages with unique gimmicks or rules that occur after a fixed number of rounds. They can be challenging to complete or fun to play, depending on the modifier. Some spawn certain nextbots, and others modify the environment or players’ abilities. This article provides a comprehensive guide to all Evade Special Rounds that are currently available.

What Are Special Rounds in Evade?

Special Rounds are phases in Evade that have unique rules and effects. There are a total of 35 Evade Special Rounds currently available as of this writing. Some rounds, like Double Trouble, offer a large number of nextbots, whereas others, like Darkness, turn the current map into a dark one. Other Special Rounds also exist that have their own unique modifiers. However, these rounds are more rewarding as they grant additional rewards upon completion, compared to normal rounds. You can encounter them every third round in a single run as long as you survive.

See below for the complete list of all Special Rounds available as of this writing, along with their details.

Details of All Evade Special Rounds

Here is the list and details of all Evade Special Rounds that you can currently encounter in-game:

Special Rounds Reward Multiplier Details Speed ×1.1 – Spawns two nextbots: Hard Difficulty and Normal Difficulty ( up to a total of 6 of them in small and 8 in large servers)

– Hard Difficulty nextbots will receive a small movement speed boost Slow ×1.5 – Reduces the movement speed of both players and nextbots Darkness ×1.2 – Covers the entire map with a black fog

– Use Nightvision to increase your visibility Moon Jump ×1.1 – Buffs the jumping power of all players, allowing them to jump higher than in normal rounds Fast Nextbots ×1.15 – Nextbots are 1.2 times faster than usual

– Use Usables that boost your speed to escape comfortably Superfast Nextbots ×1.3 – Nextbots’ movement speed becomes 1.4 times faster than usual

– Use items that boost your movement speed or allow you to dodge nextbots Transparent ×1.15 – All nextbots become invisible

– They become 75% visible when near players

– Use Radar to get alerted when a nextbot comes closer

– Use Bloxy Boy item to dodge nextbots Quiet ×1.15 – Nextbots emit only kill sounds and don’t emit idle sounds

– Use Radar and Sensor to get alerted Survive Bobo ×1.2 – Spawns Bobo (up to 6 in normal servers and 16 in large servers)

– Bobo, players, and other 3D nextbots gain a small speed boost Survive Bobo Classic ×1.25 – Spawns up to 7 Bobos in normal servers and 12 in large servers

– Bobos will receive a small movement speed boost Survive Jard ×1.2 – Spawns up to 7 Jards nextbots in small servers and 8 in large servers

– Nextbots receive a small speed boost No Jumping ×1.2 – Disables jumping for all players

– Use items that boost movement speed or help dodge Incursion ×1.25 – Spawns up to 5 Incusion nextbots in small servers and 8 in large servers

– Incursion nextbots will open fire if you get in their field of vision Double Trouble ×1.15 – The number of nextbots spawning will be doubled Triple Trouble ×1.25 – The number of nextbots spawning will be tripled Angry Bobo ×1.35 – Spawns up to 5 Angry Bobos in small servers and 8 in large servers

– Angry Bobos will be 1.8 times faster Angry Munci ×1 – Spawns up to a maximum of four Angry Muncis

– Angry Muncis have a reputation for being one of the fastest and challenging nextbots Lurking ×1.6 – Spawns only Super Muncis on the map

– They are faster than Angry Munci Super Sonic ×1.4 – All players’ speed will be three times faster than in the Speed Special Round Cat Jard ×1.7 – Spawns only CatJard nextbots

– They are one of the fastest nextbots, so use items that boost your movement speed or help you dodge enemies Voices TBA – Enables global voice chat, allowing all players in the current server to communicate freely Hard Difficulty ×1.2 – Spawns two nextbots: Hard Difficulty and Normal Difficulty ( up to a total 6 of them in small and 8 in large servers)

– Hard Difficulty nextbots will receive a small movement speed boost Infection ×1.2 – A new nextbot appears every time an existing one kills a player Tiny Nextbots ×1.15 – Nextbots will become half their size Big Nextbots ×1.1 – Nextbots will become twice their normal size Huge Nextbots ×1.1 – Nextbots will become three times their size Hadal Backsite ×1.3 – Spawns up to 6 Angler and Pandemonium in small servers and 8 in large servers Mimic ×1.2 – Spawns up to 6 Mimic nextbots in small servers and 8 in large servers Steam Happi ×1.3 – Spawns up to 6 Steam Happi in small servers and 8 in large servers

– Steam Happi will receive a small movement speed boost Swarm ×1.4 – Spawns more Steam Happi on the map Upside Down ×1.4 – All players’ cameras will become inverted Reverse Controls ×1.3 – All movement controls will be reversed Plushie Hell ×2 – Spawns up to a maximum of 6 CatJard and Wolf Rebel nextbots in small and 8 in large servers

– They are two of the fastest nextbots in the game Cat Party ×1.3 – Spawns up to a maximum of 8 CatJard and Kitten Boo nextbots in small servers and 10 in large servers Bunny Party ×1.3 – Spawns up to a maximum of 9 Bunny Bobo, Bunny Jard, and Bunny Galf nextbots in small servers and 12 in large servers

That concludes our Evade Special Rounds guide. We will update this article when the developers add a new Special Round in future updates.