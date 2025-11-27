Evade Thanksgiving Sale Update Release Date and Countdown

The Evade Thanksgiving Sale update is all set to release this week. It is a mini-event that celebrates Thanksgiving Day. You can purchase various items at a discounted price from the in-game shop as well as the dev products during the event. Additionally, you can buy new time-limited items from the daily shop. This article provides the release date and countdown timer for the Evade Thanksgiving Sale update.

Release Date for the Evade Thanksgiving Sale Update

The Evade Thanksgiving Sale update will officially be released on November 27, 2025, at 4:00 PM EST, UTC-5. It will last for five days, ending on December 1, 2025. Here are the official release dates and timings for the Evade Thanksgiving update across major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings United States (EST) Thursday, November 27 at 4:00 PM United States (PST) Thursday, November 27 at 8:15 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Thursday, November 27 at 9:00 PM Central European Time (CET) Thursday, November 27 at 10:00 PM Brazil (BRT) Thursday, November 27 at 6:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Friday, November 28 at 6:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Friday, November 28 at 8:00 AM

You can also enable notifications for the Thanksgiving Sale update, so that you don’t have to remember the exact dates and timings for its release. Go to the game’s official Roblox page, find the Thanksgiving Sale event banner, and tap the Notify Me button.

Also Read:

Countdown Timer for the Thanksgiving Sale Update

Below is the countdown timer for the forthcoming update, showcasing the time left for its release:

What to Expect From the Forthcoming Update?

The upcoming update will feature a mini event, Thanksgiving Sale. During the event, you can purchase all available gamepasses and developer products at a 30% discount. You can also buy some new time-limited items from the daily shop. There is no clear information on whether the discount applies to the items that cost Robux or in-game currencies. It will likely apply to both types of items.