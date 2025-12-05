The Batman: Part 2 – All Characters Scarlett Johansson May Play

Summary:

Scarlett Johansson has officially been cast in The Batman: Part 2.

As of writing, her character isn’t confirmed yet.

Here are some characters that we think Scarlett Johansson might play in The Batman: Part 2.

Scarlett Johansson is the highest-grossing actor of all time. She has acted in multiple big-name franchises like Jurassic Park, Marvel, and Disney. She is now set to play a role in the upcoming The Batman: Part 2, cementing her legacy in the DCU as well. Reports suggest that Zoë Kravitz won’t be returning as Selina Kyle, which makes the speculation surrounding Johansson’s character a bit interesting. Here are some characters we think Scarlett Johansson might end up playing in the upcoming Batman sequel.

5. Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy in DC Comics | Credit: DC Comics

Dr. Pamela Isley, also known as Poison Ivy, is one of the most iconic yet unlikely femme fatales Scarlett Johansson could portray. However, Matt Reeves’ universe has leaned heavily into grounded realism. Introducing a supernatural villain like Ivy with plant-based powers could clash with that tone Reeves is going for.

4. Vicki Vale

Vicki Vale in the Comics | Credit: DC Comics

Victoria Vale, aka Vicki Vale, is a character that could very well be played by Scarlett Johansson. In the comics, Victoria Vale is a reporter for one of Gotham’s biggest newspapers, the Gotham Gazette. The newspaper publication exists in Matt Reeves’ universe and has even appeared in The Penguin.

That, paired with the political turmoil the first movie ended on, would make perfect sense for a prominent journalist like Vicki to be on the front lines covering the fallout. Vale also happens to be Bruce Wayne’s on-and-off love interest in the comics, which could work now that Selina is out of the picture.

3. Nora fries

Nora Freeze from the Harley Quinn TV series | Credit: HBO Max

There have been various rumors suggesting that The Batman: Part II will feature Mr. Freeze as the villain. Fans have even made the title card for the sequel blue to reflect the cold and gloomy aesthetic the film would have if Freeze were the villain. If those rumors do hold up, Johansson could also be a strong candidate to play Nora Fries, the beloved wife Mr. Freeze is desperately trying to save.

While a cryogenically frozen person’s role might prove too minor for someone like Scarlett Johansson, several interpretations give Nora Fries a far more active role. Most notably in the DC Rebirth storyline, Lex Luthor gives Freeze an antidote that successfully revives his wife. Nora wakes up to adopt the identity of Ms. Freeze. This character would work for the kind of roles Johansson plays as well.

2. Original Character

Officer Martinez in The Batman | Credit: DC Studios

Another possible character Scarlett Johansson may be playing is an original. The Batman Part 1, which already introduced several new faces like Officer Martinez, Gil Colson, and Bella Reál, was created specifically for Matt Reeves’ universe. It is quite likely that the same could be the case with Johannson’s character.

After all, Harley Quinn herself began as an original character in Batman: The Animated Series before becoming a cornerstone of DC lore. The way Reeves is setting about redefining Batman and Gotham, Johannson’s character might become the next breakout figure in the franchise.

1. The Phantasm

Phantasm and Andrea Beaumont in Batman Mask of the Phantasm | Credit: Warner Bros.

Finally, the most likely contender for the character Scarlett Johansson might be playing in The Batman: Part 2 is Andrea Beaumont. Also known as the Phantasm from the animated movie Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. Andrea is an original character appearing in the animated movie and serves as a love interest of Bruce Wayne. He later ends up taking the mantle of Phantasm to take revenge for his father’s death.

Mask of the Phantasm is one of the best Batman movies and is still considered by many to be the quintessential Batman movie. The character of Andrea would be perfect for Johansson. The character has her own identity and agency and showcases a bunch of action while also having a sentimental side to herself.