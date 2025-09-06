One Piece: Every Devil Fruits From God Valley (Confirmed and Theories)

Summary:

God Valley had nine Devil Fruits locked in chests as prizes during the Native Hunting Competition.

Rumored devil fruits, from Dragon’s storm powers to Blackbeard’s darkness, tie God Valley to today’s saga.

Here’s every Devil Fruit confirmed and rumored to be in God Valley in One Piece.

The God Valley Incident, one of the most mysterious events in One Piece, wasn’t just about pirates, Shakky, Marines, and Celestial Dragons. At the center of it were Devil Fruits that were being distributed as rewards at the Native Hunting Competition.

So far, only two fruits have been fully confirmed out of nine. But many legendary abilities have a link to God Valley, deciding the destinies of characters such as Kuma, Kaido, Hancock, and even Blackbeard. Let’s break down every Devil Fruit from God Valley, both confirmed and rumored.

Confirmed God Valley Devil Fruits – One Piece

Nikyu Nikyu no Mi

English Translation : Paw-Paw Fruit

: Paw-Paw Fruit Devil Fruit Type: Paramecia

Paramecia Power/Abilities: Repel anything, teleport people across islands

Repel anything, teleport people across islands Owned by: Bartholomew Kuma

Bartholomew Kuma Previous Owner: Treasure of the World Nobles

Kuma eating the Nikyu Nikyu no Mi | Credits: Toei Animation

The Paw-Paw Fruit, also referred to as Nikyu Nikyu no Mi, grants the consumer the ability to repel anything they touch using their paw pads that are developed on the consumer’s hands.

Kuma used it not only to repel attacks but also to teleport allies and enemies across vast distances. It was formerly a World Noble treasure and one of the official prizes at God Valley.

In the commotion, Kuma, encouraged by Ivankov, consumed the fruit before Charlotte Linlin could snatch it. He used its abilities straight away, escaping the island and rescuing 500 slaves who were to be executed.

Decades later, Vegapunk cloned its abilities into the Seraphim S-Bear. Kuma’s Paw-Paw Fruit remains one of the most unique Paramecia in history

Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Azure Dragon

Nikyu Nikyu no Mi as seen in Ivankov’s hand | Credits: Toei Animation

English Translation : Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon

: Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon Type: Mythical Zoan

Mythical Zoan Abilities: Transform into a massive Azure Dragon or hybrid form, granting immense durability and elemental attacks.

Transform into a massive Azure Dragon or hybrid form, granting immense durability and elemental attacks. Owned by : Kaido

Kaido Previous Owner: A treasure belonging to the World Nobles, stolen by Big Mom.

The Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Azure Dragon, is one of the strongest known Zoan fruits. It can transform the user completely into a massive Azure Dragon, with control over flight and explosive flame-like abilities.

At God Valley, Ivankov initially attempted to snatch it, but Charlotte Linlin defeated him and retained it. Big Mom then handed it to Kaido, which made him indebted to her for the rest of his life.

Years later, Vegapunk managed to produce an artificial copy from Kaido’s Lineage Factor, which Momo consumed. Although pink-colored instead of blue, Momo’s transformation mirrors that of Kaido, which symbolizes the lingering effects of God Valley’s Devil Fruits even generations later.

Rumored / Speculated God Valley Devil Fruits

Dragon’s Devil Fruit

Type: Unconfirmed (likely Logia)

Unconfirmed (likely Logia) Abilities: Control over storms and weather, often linked to his dramatic entrances.

Control over storms and weather, often linked to his dramatic entrances. Owned by : Monkey D. Dragon

Monkey D. Dragon Previous Owner: Unknown

Monkey D. Dragon as seen in One Piece Chapter 1159 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Dragon’s mysterious abilities of calling down winds and storms have long resulted in speculations that he consumed a weather-based Logia Devil Fruit.

Many fans tie its origins back to God Valley, where he may have obtained it during the chaos. It makes sense considering every major appearance of Dragon comes along with unnatural weather.

In Chapter 1159, we see Dragon finding Shanks and Shamrock’s mother in a near-death situation, who asks him to save her children from Saint Figarland Garling.

We think that during the chaos at God Valley, Dragon might have come across Shanks. On his way to escaping with him, he could have also stumbled upon a Devil Fruit chest.

Believing that Shanks would be safest with the greatest pirate, he might have left that chest aboard Roger’s ship. While it isn’t confirmed, it connects Dragon directly to the Devil Fruits of God Valley.

Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix

English Translation : Bird-Bird Fruit, Model: Phoenix

: Bird-Bird Fruit, Model: Phoenix Type: Mythical Zoan

Mythical Zoan Abilities: Transform into a phoenix, use regenerative blue flames.

Transform into a phoenix, use regenerative blue flames. Owned by : Marco

Marco Previous Owner: Possibly obtained by Whitebeard during God Valley.

Marco using his Phoenix powers | Credits: Toei Animation

Phoenix Fruit, officially the Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix, grants Marco the ability to heal with regenerative blue flames while flying at incredible speeds.

It is speculated that the fruit could have been obtained by Whitebeard at God Valley and handed to Marco at some point afterwards. Whatever the reason, the theory links the Whitebeard Pirates’ legacy to the incident, reinforcing the fruit’s mythical reputation.

Mero Mero no Mi

English Translation : Love-Love Fruit

: Love-Love Fruit Type: Paramecia

Paramecia Abilities: Turn targets into stone through love, lust, or admiration.

Turn targets into stone through love, lust, or admiration. Owned by : Boa Hancock

Boa Hancock Previous Owner: Celestial Dragons.

Hancock using her Mero Mero no Mi powers | Credits: Toei Animation

The Mero Mero no Mi allows the user to petrify opponents, whether through heart-shaped beams or physical strikes. Hancock, deemed the most beautiful woman in the world, is the perfect wielder of this ability.

The Celestial Dragons force-fed her the fruit during her time as a slave, but many speculate the fruit was originally obtained as a prize at God Valley before being taken back to Mary Geoise. This makes its ties to the incident even stronger.

Yami Yami no Mi

English Translation : Dark-Dark Fruit

: Dark-Dark Fruit Type: Logia

Logia Abilities: Generate and control darkness, absorb matter, and nullify other Devil Fruit powers.

Generate and control darkness, absorb matter, and nullify other Devil Fruit powers. Owned by : Marshall D. Teach (Blackbeard)

Marshall D. Teach (Blackbeard) Previous Owner: Possibly Rocks D. Xebec during God Valley.

Yami Yami no Mi as seen in One Piece anime | Credits: Toei Animation

The Yami Yami no Mi is infamous as the “most evil” Devil Fruit, allowing its user to control darkness, create gravitational pull, and nullify other Devil Fruit powers by touch. It was stolen by Blackbeard from Thatch decades later, but the fruit could have belonged to God Valley.

Theories suggest that Rocks D. Xebec himself ate it during the chaos, possibly after witnessing his wife being killed by the Celestial Dragons in the tournament. This increased boost of power would be the reason it took both Roger and Garp to put him down.

After Rocks’ fall, the fruit resurfaced until Blackbeard claimed it, continuing the connection between generations.

Cerberus Devil Fruit

English Translation : Dog-Dog Fruit, Model: Cerberus

: Dog-Dog Fruit, Model: Cerberus Type: Mythical Zoan

Mythical Zoan Abilities: Transform into a three-headed Cerberus.

Transform into a three-headed Cerberus. Owned by : Shamrock’s sword.

Shamrock’s sword. Previous Owner: Likely awarded to Garling at God Valley.

Shamrock using his Cerberus Devil Fruit sword | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The Cerberus Fruit is one of the strangest Mythical Zoans, which has the ability to animate objects. In this case, Garling’s son Shamrock’s sword consumed the fruit, allowing it to transform into a monstrous three-headed hound.

It has blade-like attacks on every head, which can severely injure even giants like Loki. As the champion of the Celestial Dragons, it’s likely he received this Devil Fruit as his prize at God Valley.

Ryu Ryu no Mi, Model: Kirin

English Translation : Dragon-Dragon Fruit, Model: Kirin

: Dragon-Dragon Fruit, Model: Kirin Type: Mythical Zoan

Mythical Zoan Abilities: Induce sleep and manifest dreams into reality.

Induce sleep and manifest dreams into reality. Owned by : Saint Rimoshifu Killingham (of the God’s Knights)

Saint Rimoshifu Killingham (of the God’s Knights) Previous Owner: Possibly claimed during God Valley.

Saint Rimoshifu Killingham in his Devil Fruit form | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The Kirin Fruit may be the most unique of the rumored God Valley Devil Fruits. Its user can turn into a dragon-like being that puts opponents to sleep with ringed energy beams, then physically manifests their dreams into reality.

From harmless items to hellish creatures, the fruit bends imagination into frightful might. Trimoshifu Killingham now wields it, but God Valley is believed to be its origin.

Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Daibutsu

English Translation : Human-Human Fruit, Model: Buddha

: Human-Human Fruit, Model: Buddha Type: Mythical Zoan

Mythical Zoan Abilities: Transform into a giant golden Buddha with shockwave powers.

Transform into a giant golden Buddha with shockwave powers. Owned by : Sengoku

Sengoku Previous Owner: Possibly gifted to him by Garp after the God Valley Incident.

Sengoku using his devil fruit powers during the Marine Ford arc | Credits: Toei Animation

The Buddha Fruit, or Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Daibutsu, grants Sengoku the ability to transform into a towering golden Buddha that can release powerful shock waves.

Rumors say Garp may have found it at God Valley and later presented it to Sengoku when he became a Marine admiral. This theory connects Sengoku’s immense strength directly to the infamous event.

Here are some additional Devil Fruits that might have been in those chests:

Mochi Mochi no Mi : Linlin might have gotten it for her son, Katakuri.

: Linlin might have gotten it for her son, Katakuri. Horu Horu no Mi : Ivankov might also have eaten her Devil Fruit after being attacked by Linlin.

: Ivankov might also have eaten her Devil Fruit after being attacked by Linlin. Iba Iba no Mi : Shepherd Sommers may have claimed it.

: Shepherd Sommers may have claimed it. Aro Aro no Mi : Manmayer Gunko may have claimed it.

: Manmayer Gunko may have claimed it. Kage Kage no Mi: We also see a kid looking like Moria in Chapter 1159, so maybe he has claimed one too.

Final Thoughts on God Valley Devil Fruits

The Devil Fruits of God Valley are one of the strongest we have seen in the story so far. From Blackbeard’s Dark-Dark Fruit to Kuma’s Paw-Paw Fruit, they continue to influence the One Piece world today.

Whether confirmed or speculated, these fruits show that God Valley wasn’t just a battlefield; it was the birthplace of legends.