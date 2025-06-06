Summer Game Fest 2025 kicks off on June 6th, and it’s going to be huge. After yesterday’s State of Play, which honestly was a bit of a letdown with only a few major reveals, all eyes are now on Summer Game Fest. If you’re wondering about every game revealed at Summer Game Fest 2025, you’ve come to the right place. I will show you every single game and announcement from this year’s showcase.

Every Game Revealed at Summer Game Fest 2025

Hosted by Geoff Keighley (the same guy who does The Game Awards), Summer Game Fest brings together over 60 companies to show off their latest games. If you’re hoping to see your favorite upcoming game or just want to discover something completely new, you can find them all here.

The main livestream runs for two hours on June 6th, 2025, which means there’s tons of time for new game reveals, updates on existing titles, and maybe even some shocking surprise announcements. Based on past events, you can expect a mix of big-budget games from major studios and some really creative indie titles that might become your new favorites.

Right now, Summer Game Fest 2025 hasn’t started yet, so we don’t have the official list of revealed games. But don’t worry, as soon as the showcases begin, we’ll be adding every single announcement, trailer, and surprise reveal right here.

Note: We’ll update this section in real-time as games get announced during the live show.

What to Expect from Summer Game Fest 2025

Even though the official announcements haven’t started yet, we can make some good guesses about what might show up based on the companies participating. Capcom might show something new, Square Enix has projects in the works, like Final Fantasy Tactics, and 2K Games could bring Mafia: The Old Country or Borderlands 4. Bandai Namco has games like Little Nightmares 3 coming up, too!

PlayStation already showed a lot at their recent State of Play, but they could still surprise us with updates on Death Stranding 2 or other PS5 exclusives. Raw Power Games from Denmark is working on a medieval sandbox game set in Europe, and they have some former Cyberpunk 2077 developers on the team, too.

Schedule and Availability

Here’s when and where you can catch all the action:

Main Summer Game Fest 2025 Livestream

Date June 6, 2025 Time 2:00 PM Pacific / 5:00 PM Eastern / 10:00 PM BST Duration 2 hours Where to Watch YouTube

Additional Showcases

Right after the main Summer Game Fest stream ends, there’s the Day of the Devs showcase that streams immediately. This one usually focuses more on indie games and smaller studios, but there are often some real gems in there. Xbox has its own showcase on June 8th, 2025, so if you’re interested in Microsoft’s games, make sure to catch that too.

June 6 can’t come fast enough. Set your alarms, clear your schedule, and get ready for what could be an amazing showcase of gaming’s future!