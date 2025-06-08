What a week it’s been for gaming! After PlayStation’s State of Play, Nintendo Switch 2‘s launch, and Summer Game Fest, we finally got to see what Microsoft had up their sleeves. The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 happened on June 8th, and it was packed with surprises, new game reveals, and even some hardware announcements that nobody saw coming. If you missed the live stream or just want to catch up on all the announcements, I will show you every game revealed at Xbox Games Showcase 2025.

Every Game Revealed at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Here’s every game that got announced during the June 8th Xbox Games Showcase:

Game Title Release Date The Outer Worlds 2 October 29, 2025 High on Life 2 Winter 2025 Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy 2026 The Blood of Dawnwalker 2026 Super Meat Boy 3D Early 2026 Ninja Gaiden 4 October 21, 2025 Indiana Jones: The Order of Giants September 4, 2025 Beast of Reincarnation 2026 Clockwork Revolution TBA Grounded 2 July 29, 2025 Cronos: The New Dawn Fall 2025 The Elder Scrolls Online: Tales of Tamriel June 18, 2025 Aphelion 2026 No Ghosts At The Grand 2026 Age of Mythology: Retold – Heavenly Spear Fall 2025 Mudang: Two Hearts 2026 Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf 2026 Fallout 76: Gone Fission Available Now Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive Fall 2025 Aniimo 2026 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 July 11, 2025 At Fate’s End 2026 Gears of War: Reloaded August 26, 2025 Persona 4 Revival TBA Sea of Thieves Season 17 August 2025 Invincible VS 2026 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Winter 2025 Final Fantasy XVI Available Today Keeper October 17, 2025 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 TBA ROG Xbox Ally Holiday 2025

ROG Xbox Ally Announcement

The biggest surprise of the showcase wasn’t a game at all, it was hardware. Microsoft finally confirmed the long-rumored Xbox handheld, and it’s called the ROG Xbox Ally. The ROG Xbox Ally comes with some impressive hardware. You’re getting an AMD RYZEN AI Z2 EXTREME processor, 24GB of memory, and 1TB of storage. That’s a lot of power for a handheld device, which should mean smooth performance for most games.

They haven’t announced pricing yet, but given the specs and the partnership with ASUS, expect it to be in the premium handheld range.

Xbox Games Showcase 2025 Schedule and Availability

If you want to catch up on everything you missed, the full Xbox Games Showcase 2025 is available to watch on Xbox’s official YouTube channel. The main showcase lasted about two hours and was immediately followed by a dedicated deep dive into The Outer Worlds 2. All the trailers and announcements are also available individually on Xbox’s YouTube channel if you want to watch specific games.