What a week it’s been for gaming! After PlayStation’s State of Play, Nintendo Switch 2‘s launch, and Summer Game Fest, we finally got to see what Microsoft had up their sleeves. The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 happened on June 8th, and it was packed with surprises, new game reveals, and even some hardware announcements that nobody saw coming. If you missed the live stream or just want to catch up on all the announcements, I will show you every game revealed at Xbox Games Showcase 2025.

Here’s every game that got announced during the June 8th Xbox Games Showcase:

Game TitleRelease Date
The Outer Worlds 2October 29, 2025
High on Life 2Winter 2025
Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy2026
The Blood of Dawnwalker2026
Super Meat Boy 3DEarly 2026
Ninja Gaiden 4October 21, 2025
Indiana Jones: The Order of GiantsSeptember 4, 2025
Beast of Reincarnation2026
Clockwork RevolutionTBA
Grounded 2July 29, 2025
Cronos: The New DawnFall 2025
The Elder Scrolls Online: Tales of TamrielJune 18, 2025
Aphelion2026
No Ghosts At The Grand2026
Age of Mythology: Retold – Heavenly SpearFall 2025
Mudang: Two Hearts2026
Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf2026
Fallout 76: Gone FissionAvailable Now
Solo Leveling: Arise OverdriveFall 2025
Aniimo2026
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4July 11, 2025
At Fate’s End2026
Gears of War: ReloadedAugust 26, 2025
Persona 4 RevivalTBA
Sea of Thieves Season 17August 2025
Invincible VS2026
Final Fantasy VII Remake IntergradeWinter 2025
Final Fantasy XVIAvailable Today
KeeperOctober 17, 2025
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7TBA
ROG Xbox AllyHoliday 2025
ROG Xbox Ally Announcement

The biggest surprise of the showcase wasn’t a game at all, it was hardware. Microsoft finally confirmed the long-rumored Xbox handheld, and it’s called the ROG Xbox Ally. The ROG Xbox Ally comes with some impressive hardware. You’re getting an AMD RYZEN AI Z2 EXTREME processor, 24GB of memory, and 1TB of storage. That’s a lot of power for a handheld device, which should mean smooth performance for most games.

Xbox Games Showcase 2025

They haven’t announced pricing yet, but given the specs and the partnership with ASUS, expect it to be in the premium handheld range.

Xbox Games Showcase 2025 Schedule and Availability

If you want to catch up on everything you missed, the full Xbox Games Showcase 2025 is available to watch on Xbox’s official YouTube channel. The main showcase lasted about two hours and was immediately followed by a dedicated deep dive into The Outer Worlds 2. All the trailers and announcements are also available individually on Xbox’s YouTube channel if you want to watch specific games.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

