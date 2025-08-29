Every Peacemaker Helmet Ranked from Worst to Best

Summary:

Peacemaker has a wide variety of helmets throughout his appearances in the DCU.

We have ranked each Peacemaker helmet from worst to best.

Some of these are ranked based on pure utility, while some are so sleek we couldn’t resist putting them on top.

Peacemaker’s arsenal is nothing short of wild, ranging from sniper rifles and his peace-dove-etched pistol to a literal shield. But nothing stands out more than his bright silver helmet, first seen in The Suicide Squad. While the helmet might look goofy at first, perhaps Peacemaker put it best when he said, “It’s not a toilet seat, it’s a beacon of freedom!” We rank every Peacemaker helmet that appeared in the DCU so far.

11. Scabies For All Helmet

Scabies Helmet from Peacemaker season 1 | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Scabies Helmet was first introduced in Peacemaker Season 1 Episode 1 (recap). If you’re not familiar with the condition, scabies is an itchy skin rash caused by a burrowing mite that burrows under the skin and lays its eggs. This causes a lot of itching, leading to rashes.

Peacemaker takes it out in the season finale of Peacemaker season one, giving us a description of the helmet: “It gives everybody in a one-mile radius scabies, except, of course, the wearer of the helmet.” However, he never uses it. While we haven’t seen this helmet in action, this ability seems a bit dumb when compared to the other helmets.

10. Itchy Ban Helmet

Itchy Ban helmet in Peacemaker | Credit:

The Itchy Ban Helmet that you see in the top left corner shoots spikes out of the front part of the helmet. However, similar to the last one, Peacemaker (origin story) doesn’t wear this helmet. The name seems to be a play on the word “Ichiban,” which is a Japanese word meaning “number one” or “best.”

That said, this helmet is kept with a bunch of other unrecofnised helmets. One of these helmets is the Bound for Good helmet. However, we never get to see Peacemaker wear any of these helmets.

9. Anti-Gravity Helmet

Anti-Gravity Helmet from Peacemaker Season 1 | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

Who doesn’t want to fly around like Superman in the DC Universe, but do you really want to do it at the expense of not knowing where you’re going? On paper, it sounds useful, but in practice, it’s more of a liability. Once it’s airborne, there’s no way to bring it back, and steering it is completely out of the question.

The Anti-Gravity Helmet is the worst Peacemaker helmet when compared to the rest. This helmet was first seen in the Season one finale and was supposed to be used to drop bombs on the enemy’s base. Unfortunately, Adebayo accidentally activated it by saying “anti-gravity,” and just like that, the helmet floated away, and that was the last we ever saw of it.

8. Underwater World Helmet

Underwater World Helmet (left) from Peacemaker Season 1 | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Underwater World Helmet is pretty self-explanatory, as it allows the wearer to breathe underwater. That’s about it, no other side effects or benefits here. While useful in tactical missions where Peacemaker might need to go underwater, this helmet is kind of a dud on the ground, which puts it at the bottom of this list.

7. The Suicide Squad Helmet

Peacemaker Standard Helmet from The Suicide Squad | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

The standard Peacemaker helmet from The Suicide Squad is the first helmet we ever got to see Peacemaker wearing. Worn throughout the film and into Episode 1 of Peacemaker season one, it meets an unceremonious end when Peacemaker, fresh out of the hospital and broke, trades it to a cab driver for his fare. Unlike the others, this Peacemaker helmet has no special abilities, no fins, or colors, just a clean, chrome design meant to “strike fear into the hearts of men.”

6. Human Torpedo Helmet

Adebayo wearing the Human Torpedo Helmet in Peacemaker Season 1 Episode 8 | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Human Torpedo Helmet is a prototype helmet that makes the wearer into a human torpedo. Yeah, the naming department really wasn’t working overtime on these. On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous since Peacemaker himself admits it could “shatter every bone in your body.”

However, we see Adebayo wear it in the season finale and activate the human torpedo twice without dying and actually killing the big bad of season one. So, despite its obvious risks, the sheer destructive utility of this helmet earns it a pretty high spot on our ranking.

5. Peacemaker Standard Helmet (TV Series)

Peacemaker Standard Helmet from Peacemaker season 1 | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

After giving the original helmet from The Suicide Squad to the cab driver, Peacemaker adopts this helmet as his default helmet. It looks pretty much similar to the original helmet, apart from the blue line that makes it stand apart and complements the blue and red colors of his costume. Despite not having any powers, this Standard helmet is definitely one of the best Peacemaker helmets that he has worn throughout the DCU.

4. X-Ray Vision Helmet

Peacemaker using the X-Ray Vision helmet to detect Butterflies | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

Apart from looking cool as hell, the X-Ray Vision Helmet comes in clutch in Peacemaker season one. Uttering the words “Activate X-ray vision” makes red lenses slide down, letting the wearer see through everything.

This lets Peacemaker see if aliens have infested a human (Project Butterfly or not). Adebayo later uses the helmet to reveal to everyone and the audience that Murn, who has been working with Peacemaker and his team, is also a Butterfly.

3. Full Body Force Field Helmet

Auggie Smith showing the Full Body Force Field Helmet (Bottom right) | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

Also called the Screwdriver Helmet, this helmet is capable of giving the wearer a full-body force field. While we never get to see Peacemaker wear this helmet, in theory, it sounds pretty useful. It most likely protects the wearer from incoming projectiles while also allowing free movement.

2. Alternate reality Peacemaker Helmet

Alternate reality Peacemaker in Peacemaker Season 2 | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

In Peacemaker Season 2, the story takes a wild turn as Peacemaker travels to a different dimension where everything seems… better. Peacemaker’s brother is still alive, so is his dad, and the three are a superhero team in this universe called the Top Trio. To top it off, this universe’s Peacemaker is everything that the DCU Peacemaker isn’t.

He is an actual superhero; he’s dating Emilia Harcourt, and of course, he rocks a badass helmet. This helmet feels like the Peacemaker we’d get if James Gunn hadn’t adapted him for the screen, with a heavily stylized design made to look “cool.” While it doesn’t quite replace the charm of the toilet-seat classic, it’s a refreshing change of pace.

1. Sonic Boom Helmet

John Cena wearing the Sonic Boom Helmet | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Sonic Boom Helmet easily takes the crown as the best Peacemaker helmet on this list. Not only does it sport the sleek blue lines from the Classic Peacemaker helmet, but its power is devastating – it is a walking grenade. Peacemaker uses this helmet for the first time in season one, episode one, as he comes in contact with a Butterfly for the first time.

He utters the words “Activate Sonic Boom,” which leads to an explosion, instantly vaporizing the alien and leaving behind a giant crater, but leaving Peacemaker unharmed.

Peacemaker later uses this helmet in the season finale to destroy Project Butterfly’s base. The only drawback? It can fire just three or four blasts per charge, turning every use into a high-stakes decision.

Final Thoughts on Peacemaker Helmets

We have only ranked the Peacemaker helmets on this list, the abilities of which we got to see or were mentioned on screen. Peacemaker has a huge arsenal of helmets that we see in the background many times. While many of them look different, it is never explained what they do, so it is impossible to rank.

With Peacemaker Season 2 now airing, it’s quite likely that we will get to see more of Peacemaker’s helmets. We’ll be sure to update this Peacemaker helmets ranked list as and when more helmets are revealed. Until then, we have our toilet-seat classic to love.