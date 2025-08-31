Every Superhero Team Appearing in Avengers: Doomsday

Summary:

Avengers: Doomsday assembles multiple Marvel teams, each with unique agendas, against Doctor Doom’s multiversal threat.

The Fantastic Four, X-Men, New Avengers, and more clash in the MCU’s most ambitious crossover yet.

With the Russo Brothers returning, expect rivalries, alliances, and high-stakes battles to decide reality’s fate.

Here is a list of every team appearing in the upcoming Avengers Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the biggest crossover events in the MCU to date. With the Russo Brothers returning to the director’s seats and a December 18, 2026, release date, this movie will assemble heroes from throughout the multiverse and pit them against none other than Doctor Doom.

By the time Avengers: Doomsday arrives, it’s clear this won’t be just another Avengers lineup. Instead, you’ll see multiple factions being formed, some that are familiar and some that are not, set against each other to save reality itself.

If you have been keeping up with the new Marvel movies like Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts, then chances are you have already seen seeds of those teams sown. So, let’s break down every team that has been confirmed and rumored to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

6. The Fantastic Four

Marvel’s first family | Credits: Marvel Studios

Before too long, you’ll be witnessing Marvel’s First Family on the MCU’s main stage. With Fantastic Four: First Steps, you’ve already been introduced to Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm. Their post-credits scene hinted at a certain connection to Doctor Doom, and their extensive knowledge of multiple realities could make them central figures in the coming war.

By Avengers: Doomsday, they’ve already appeared on Earth 616, and perhaps even opened an incursion in the process. That alone could turn the rest of Earth’s heroes against them before the real fight even begins. And with Doom as their classic arch-nemesis, you can bet their fight will be personal as much as it is universal.

5. The New Avengers

Thunderbolts, aka The New Avengers | Credits: Marvel Studios

If you watched Thunderbolts, you witnessed this team assemble during desperate times. Officially sanctioned by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the New Avengers: Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Ghost, and Sentry, have taken over the old Avengers Tower as their headquarters. They’re more of a pragmatic, government-sanctioned team than the idealistic Avengers you remember.

But don’t expect smooth cooperation with Sam Wilson’s Avengers. There’s already tension simmering, and both groups are going at it over the Avengers name. In Doomsday, that competition might stand in the way of the bigger picture, or push both teams to prove themselves against Doctor Doom’s threat. Either way, you’ll witness a whole new approach to heroics from this group.

4. Sam Wilson’s Avengers

Sam Wilson’s Captain America | Credits: Marvel Studios

Sam Wilson’s Captain America is tasked with building a fresh Avengers team from the ground up. Even if all of this roster comes together off-screen, you can be sure that some of the familiar faces like Ant-Man, Spider-Man, Thor, Shuri, and Shang-Chi will answer his call. This is the team tasked with keeping the Avengers legacy alive, one that blends veteran heroes with new powerhouse recruits.

Wilson’s Avengers will likely serve as the moral core of the film, representing the classic Avengers spirit. Yet with a movie this big, the leadership challenge will be only part of an overarching test.

With a new Avengers team in town, Sam will need to demonstrate his Avengers vision is the one worth rallying behind, and do so while battling the MCU’s most formidable villain to date.

3. Team Loki

Loki | Credits: Marvel Studios

Although not yet confirmed, Team Loki might be the most unpredictable lineup in the film. It’s a team of time-scattered misfits: Deadpool, Wolverine, Sylvie, Gambit, Hunter B-15, Captain Carter, and a Nomad variant of Captain America. Almost all of them have timeline experience in some way, so they’d be the best agents for Loki’s multiverse mission.

If reports are accurate, Loki may take on a role similar to the ‘Avenger Prime’ from the comics, keeping the multiverse in check and sending his personally chosen teammates wherever they’re needed most. In Doomsday, that could put him face-to-face with Doctor Doom’s agenda, and thus present a conflict of ideologies as much as a battle of teams.

Note: A variant of Gambit appears on Team Loki, while the Fox-universe Gambit joins the X-Men.

2. The X-Men

X-Men | Credits: Marvel Comics

This is the moment the fans have been waiting for: the MCU colliding with the Fox X-Men universe. Professor X, Magneto, Beast, Mystique, Nightcrawler, Cyclops, and Gambit are confirmed and eager to go, with lots of space for other mutants to join. Faced with multiversal collapse, old rivalries will be set aside, just like in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

What’s fascinating about their arrival is how they will interact with Earth-616 politics and alliances. Do they just get assimilated into the Avengers and other teams, or are they a separate team with their own agenda? However it plays out, this will be the first time we see the X-Men fighting alongside Marvel’s biggest heroes.

1. Doctor Doom’s Team

Robert Downey Jr. reprising role as Dr. Doom | Credits: Marvel Studios

You can’t have a villain like Doom without a pair of “champions” of his own. Although he doesn’t need anyone to get his plans done, there might be a few variants that will help him with his plans. Doom’s motivation? Doom believes he’s the only one who can preserve the multiverse from collapsing, even if his ruthless methods make him the enemy.

This is not mindless villainy; this is Doom as self-proclaimed hero. That makes his team not only powerful but dangerous in conviction. In the same way Infinity War was centered around Thanos, Avengers: Doomsday could place Doom at the center, with his team acting as the wild cards who can turn the tide of battle in his direction… or turn on him when the time is right.

In Avengers: Doomsday, it’s not just a matter of one super-team saving the world; it’s about half a dozen of them, each with their own styles, histories, and stakes. Whether they battle or cooperate, the sheer magnitude of these teams is what makes this movie feel like a true MCU milestone.

