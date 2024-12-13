Home » Gaming » Every Winner from The Game Awards 2024: The Complete List

Shida Aruya
The Game Awards 2024 is happening today (December 12th, 2024) and it’s actually a pretty big deal since it’s their 10th birthday this year! Geoff Keighley is running the show again, and it’s a huge event where everyone in gaming comes together to celebrate the best games of the year. The annual ceremony, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles was streamed live and broadcast across platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok Live, and even X. Check out the full list to see if your favorite game earned a win at The Game Awards 2024.

The Game Awards 2024 Winners List

This year’s Game of the Year nominees have sparked some discussion, with Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Metaphor: ReFantazio in the lineup. Shadow of the Erdtree stands out as the first DLC expansion to ever be nominated. The table below shows the complete list of nominees and winners from The Game Awards 2024. We marked the winners with bold text for more clarity:

The Game Awards 2024 Categories
Game of the YearNominees and Winner:
– Astro Bot (winner)
– Balatro
– Black Myth: Wukong
– Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree 
– Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
– Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game DirectionNominees and Winner:
– Astro Bot (winner)
– Balatro
– Black Myth: Wukong
– Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
– Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
– Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best AdaptationNominees and Winner:
– Arcane
– Fallout (winner)
– Knuckles
– Like a Dragon: Yakuza
– Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best NarrativeNominees and Winner:
– Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
– Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
– Metaphor: ReFantazio (winner)
– Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
– Silent Hill 2
Best Art DirectionNominees and Winner:
– Astro Bot
– Black Myth: Wukong
– Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
– Metaphor: ReFantazio (winner)
– Neva
Best Score and MusicNominees and Winner:
– Astro Bot
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (winner)
– Metaphor: ReFantazio
– Silent Hill 2
– Stellar Blade
Best Audio DesignNominees and Winner:
– Astro Bot 
– Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
– Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
– Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (winner)
– Silent Hill 2
Best PerformanceNominees and Winner:
– Briana White – Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
– Hannah Telle – Life is Strange: Double Exposure
– Humberly González – Star Wars Outlaws
– Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2
– Melina Juergens – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (winner)
Innovation in AccessibilityNominees and Winner:
– Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
– Diablo IV
– Dragon Age: The Veilguard
– Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (winner)
– Star Wars Outlaws
Games for ImpactNominees and Winner:
– Indika
– Neva (winner)
– Life is Strange: Double Exposure
– Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
– Tales of Kenzera: Zau
– Closer the Distance
Best Ongoing GameNominees and Winner:
– Destiny 2
– Diablo IV
– Final Fantasy XIV
– Fortnite
– Helldivers 2 (winner)
Best Community SupportNominees and Winner:
– Baldur’s Gate 3 (winner)
– Final Fantasy XIV
– Fortnite
– Helldivers 2
– No Man’s Sky
Best Independent GameNominees and Winner:
– Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
– Balatro (winner)
– Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
– Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
– UFO 50 (Mossmouth)
Best Debut Indie GameNominees and Winner:
– Animal Well
– Balatro – winner
– Manor Lords
– Pacific Drive
– The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile GameNominees and Winner:
– AFK Journey
– Balatro (winner)
– Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
– Wuthering Waves
– Zenless Zone Zero
Best VR/AR GameNominees and Winner:
– Arizona Sunshine Remake
– Asgard’s Wrath 2
– Batman: Arkham Shadow (winner)
– Metal: Hellsinger VR
– Metro Awakening
Best Action GameNominees and Winner:
– Black Myth: Wukong (winner)
– Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
– Helldivers 2
– Stellar Blade
– Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Most Anticipated GameNominees and Winner:
Death Stranding 2
– Ghost of Yotei
– Grand Theft Auto VI (winner)
– Metroid Prime 4
– Monster Hunter WIlds
Best Action/Adventure GameNominees and Winner:
– Astro Bot (winner)
– Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
– Silent Hill 2
– Star Wars Outlaws 
– The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPGNominees and Winner:
– Dragon’s Dogma 2
– Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
– Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
– Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazio (winner)
Best Fighting GameNominees and Winner:
– Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
– Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising 
– Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics 
– MultiVersus 
– Tekken 8 (winner)
Best Family GameNominees and Winner:
– Astro Bot (winner)
– Princess Peach: Showtime!
– Super Mario Party Jamboree
– The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
– The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy GameNominees and Winner:
– Age of Mythology: Retold 
– Frostpunk 2 (winner)
– Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
– Manor Lords
– Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/RacingNominees and Winner:
– F1 24
– EA Sports FC25 (winner)
– NBA 2K25
– Top Spin 2K25
– WWE 2K24
Best MultiplayerNominees and Winner:
– Balatro
– Helldivers 2 
– Minecraft Legends: PvP Chronicles 
– The Division Heartland
– Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Best Esports GameNominees and Winner:
– Counter Striker 2
– DOTA 2
– League of Legends (winner)
– Valorant
– Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Best Esports AthleteNominees and Winner:
– 33
– Aleksib
– Chovy
– Faker (winner)
– Zywoo
– ZMJJKK
Best Esports TeamNominees and Winner:
– Bilibili Gaming
– Gen.G
– Navi
– T1 (winner)
– Team Liquid

Big news from The Game Awards, Astro Bot just won the biggest prize of the night: Game of the Year! While some fans were probably rooting for Balatro or Black Myth: Wukong, or even Metaphor: ReFantazio, you can’t deny Astro Bot deserves this win. The game’s just bursting with creativity and is really fun to play. As usual, The Game Awards 2024 highlighted an amazing year for gaming, with tough competition in every category. What did you think of the winners? Did your favorites win?

Shida is gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

