Everything Revealed in Genshin Impact The Gods’ Limits Trailer

The recently released Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: The Gods’ Limits has shared numerous insights about the world of Genshin Impact. It has major lore implications, showcases the landscapes of Nod-Krai, and has also provided hints about the direction in which the storyline will progress. Considering viewers might have missed several such details, this article will list every revelation made in the latest Genshin Impact teaser.

All Revelations Made in Genshin Impact The Gods’ Limits Trailer

1. Four Shades of Heavenly Principles

One of the biggest highlights of The Gods’ Limits Teaser is the Four Shades of Heavenly Principles. HoYoverse revealed the character design of all of them alongside their voice actors. It showcased Ronova, the Ruler of Death, Istaroth, the Ruler of Time, and Rhinedottir, who has fused with Naberius, the Ruler of Life.

Apart from that, the trailer also disclosed that the Unknown God who appears at the beginning of the game is named Asmoday, and she is the Ruler of Space.

2. Naberius and Rhinedottir Relationship

Naberius has been revealed as the Ruler of Life in the latest teaser. However, it isn’t her who controls her powers right now. Apparently, the extraordinary mage of Hexenzirkel and one of the Five Sinners of Khaenri’ah, Rhinedottir aka Gold, has consumed Naberius’ heart and has taken over as one of the Shades. While she can do as she pleases with the power, Naberius still regains her conscience and often nags her. It will be interesting to see how the relationship between the two works in the future.

3. Asmoday is Missing

The events of the teaser also disclosed that Asmoday, the Ruler of Space, has gone missing. While Ronova panics about her whereabouts, Istaroth suggests that she may have switched sides. Hearing this, the Ruler of Death says that it’s unthinkable, unless the person Asmoday serves now is more dear to her than her own self.

4. Heavenly Principles Yet to Awaken

Another interesting piece of information revealed in the latest Genshin Impact teaser is that Heavenly Principles are yet to awaken, and have yet to see what has happened to Teyvat. This means they have no idea about the events of the Fontaine Archon Quest, where Focalors destroyed the Throne of the Hydro Archon. Moreover, they do not know about Asmoday as well.

5. Istaroth Related to Venti

The Ruler of Time, Istaroth, is known as the Thousand Winds in the title’s lore. The Mondstadt region’s lore long foreshadowed that she is somehow connected to the Anemo Archon, Venti. Now, another piece of information gives weight to this. Apparently, Istaroth shares the same voice actors as Venti for all language dubs. It is likely a way for the developer to hint at a major connection between the two in the future.

6. Pierro and Tsaritsa’s Motivations

Apart from the Four Shades, another important character to appear in The Gods’ Limits Teaser is Pierro, the director of the Fatui Harbingers. He is a noble from Khaenri’ah who gets cursed with immortality by Ronova following the Cataclysm. The trailer shows him being able to even gaze at the locations of the Four Shades.

During the footage, when discussing Pierro, Ronova says the following:

“She dares set her gaze on the Heavenly Principles?”

Furthermore, in Pierro’s monologue afterward, he utters the following words:

“What is the price of killing a God?”

Both of these voice lines suggest that the Tsaritsa and the Fatui Harbingers may be planning to overthrow the Four Shades and the Heavenly Principles.

7. Fatui Objectives in Nod-Krai

The last part of this latest Genshin Impact teaser discusses the motivations of the Fatui behind coming to the Nod-Krai region. It has been revealed that one of the Harbingers, Columbina, is currently in Nod-Krai, and the others are here to retrieve her. Given that this task required the Fatui to issue the order of the Palestart Edict, it is likely that there is more to this retrieval mission than meets the eye.