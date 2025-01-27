Solo Leveling: Go Gun-Hee’s Powers, Death, and Backstory Explained

Go Gun-Hee is one of the most dynamic characters in Solo Leveling. But he is also one of the most powerful S-Rank hunters in the world. Naturally, his debut in the anime’s second season has intrigued many. Even Jinwoo is in awe of his strength and admits that even at 80, he has an incredible aura and a well-maintained body. So here’s everything you need to know about Go Gun-Hee.

Is Go Gun-Hee really the kind and passionate man Jinwoo perceives him to be? What is his role in Solo Leveling? Is he a good or bad character (hunter)? We will answer all your questions here.

Who is Go Gun-Hee in Solo Leveling?

Go Gun-Hee is widely known as the once-strongest S-Rank hunter in Korea. During his prime, he was unrivaled by most hunters in his rank category. But as old age struck, he found his physical condition deteriorating where even S-Rank healers had trouble healing him quickly for the next round. Thus, he had to undergo an early retirement from the profession.

Despite his love of being a hunter, he had to assume the role of the Korean Hunters Association’s Chairman. Gun-Hee tried to regain his former strength with the help of healing magic but failed in his endeavor. Thus, he resign from his Chairman position. Meeting Jinwoo made him realize the fire inside the protagonist, and he could relate to how he himself felt in his prime. He was fond of Jinwoo and saw his younger self in him – almost like a son.

Go Gun-Hee is a complex and enigmatic figure who plays a pivotal role in Solo Leveling. He was a shrewd businessman and a skilled hunter, but he was also a man of honor and integrity. He was deeply respected by his fellow hunters and feared by his enemies.

How Strong is Go Gun-Hee? Is He at the National Level?

Go Gunhee in Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

In his prime, Go Gun-Hee was not only the strongest hunter in Korea but also one of the strongest in the world. He was deemed a National Level Hunter at one point. In fact, due to his strength, dedication, and determination to save humanity, he was chosen as a vessel of a ruler. This is similar to how Jinwoo’s father was also chosen ruler’s vessel.

Gun-Hee once possessed immense physical strength, enough to make him a menace in battle. Even after he ages, he is able to hurl a fireball at the Frost Monarch despite being stabbed through the chest. He could even deflect energy blasts from the Frost Monarch with his bare hands.

Other than physical prowess, being a ruler’s vessel granted him Ruler’s Authority. As a result, he can use telekinesis and move objects without even directly being in contact with them. He is one of the major supporting characters in Solo Leveling.

Is Go Gun-Hee Good or Bad?

Go Gunhee in Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Go Gun-Hee is an extremely kind-hearted man and is a good person who will support Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling. He is an easygoing man and does not like to force people into doing his bidding. Even when Jinwoo did not join the Hunter’s Association, he did not hound the guy and quietly observed his journey.

Gun-Hee holds a deep admiration for determined hunters and virtuous individuals. However, he disdains those who are driven by self-interest. In Solo Leveling, he will develop a positive rapport with Jinwoo. It was his dedication to the hunter’s profession that impacted his well-being. Yet, he tries his utmost to surpass the limitations of his age.

[SPOILER ALERT]

Will Go Gun-Hee Die? Who Will Kill Him?

Go Gunhee in Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Yes, Go Gun-Hee will die in Solo Leveling, and he will be killed by the Frost Monarch. In the Monarchs War Arc, Gunhee was working late at night in his office one day when suddenly he detected a barrier around him. He is caught off guard when the Frost Monarch, Sillad, appears out of thin air. Gun-Hee quickly realizes that winning is out of the question.

However, he tries his best to buy enough time for Jinwoo and unleashes his powers. Despite fighting evenly for a while, his body hits its limit. Sillad takes this opportunity to stab him in the chest, but Gun-Hee is able to blast one last fireball at the barrier to make sure Jinwoo is alerted.

Sillad is forced to retreat, and Jinwoo finds Gun-Hee, but by then, the man has already lost too much blood. Gun-Hee forbids Jinwoo from wasting the Elixir of Life on him and silently accepts his death. He succumbs to his injuries in his office after thanking Jinwoo.

Sad ending but such is life.