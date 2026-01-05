If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Evil spirit, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Evil Spirit – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Evil Spirit.

4 letters – BOGY

BOGY 5 letters – BOGIE

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Evil spirit. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 17 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters IMP, BAU 4 Letters BOGY, ATUA, GYRE, DIVA 5 Letters BOGIE, DEVIL, FIEND, GHOUL, DEMON, SATAN, EBLIS, DAEVA, GENIE, JINNI, LAMIA, SHEDU, AUNTS, AFRIT, GENUS, IBLIS, GHOST 6 Letters DAIMON, DAEMON, IMPAIR, DUENDE, AFREET, DYBBUK, FIENDS, GENIUS, LILITH, SPIRIT, YOGINI, UNNITY, TERROR, ANGELS, DIMPLE, DEVILS, COBALT, UNDEAD 7 Letters DASTARD, BOGYMAN, INCUBUS, VAMPIRE, AHRIMAN, IMPENDS, SHAITAN, DEMONIC, DEMONHO, MONSTER, LUCIFER, HELLION, SPECTER, BANSHEE 8 Letters BOGEYMAN, EXORCISE, DEMONIAC, BABYYAGA, BARGHEST, JINNIYEH, RAKSHASA, SUCCUBUS, VILLAINY, DARKNESS, QLIPHOTH, LOOKLEFT 9 Letters CACODEMON, POSSESSED, DEMONISED, HOBGOBLIN, THEUNDEAD, DAVYJONES 10 Letters EVILGENIUS, WICKEDNESS 11 Letters DEMONSTRATE, FALLENANGEL, EVILSPIRITS, CLAUDEMONET, DEMONBOWLER, KEIJIMOGAMI, SECONDWITCH 12 Letters INTELLIGENCE, PHANTOMGANON 13 Letters FIENDFROMHELL, DEMONSTRATION 15 Letters THEDEMONALCOHOL 17 Letters SUPERNATURALBEING, DUELISTKINGDOMARC

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.