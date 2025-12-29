Ex-Rockstar Animator Predicts GTA 6 Price, It’s Less Than $100

Good news for your wallet! If you’ve been worried about GTA 6 costing $100, a former Rockstar Games animator thinks you can relax a bit. Mike York, who used to work as an animator at Rockstar, recently shared his thoughts on what the game’s price will actually be. Check it out!

Why Rockstar Animator Says GTA 6 Will Cost $70

Mike York doesn’t think Rockstar will charge $100 for the base game. He told Esports Insider via Wccftech, that GTA 6 will launch at $70, which is the normal price for most big games right now. His reasoning makes sense. He said that Rockstar will sell so many copies that they don’t need to charge extra.

“They’ll sell so many copies of the game that they won’t need to be greedy and charge $100,” York explained. He also mentioned that charging $100 would leave a bad taste in players’ mouths, and Rockstar probably wants to avoid that.

Honestly, I feel like that is the right call. If Rockstar suddenly made everyone pay $100 just for the basic game, it would upset a lot of fans. They’d still make tons of money at $70, so why risk making people angry? It’s a smart business move to keep things fair.

However, while the standard game will likely be $70, York thinks there could be a $99 special edition. This version would probably come with bonus stuff for GTA Online, like an in-game apartment or exclusive items. This is pretty normal, considering lots of big games offer special editions with extra content at higher prices.

The key difference here is that the basic game stays affordable for everyone, while players who want extra goodies can pay more if they choose to. So nobody is forced to buy the expensive version.

What About GTA 6 Delays?

York also feels confident that GTA 6 won’t get delayed again. The game is currently scheduled for November 19th, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. He thinks November is perfect timing because it’s right before Christmas, which is great for video game sales. This is what he actually said:

I think the game will be released in November 2026, as it’s a good time for the game to come out for Rockstar for multiple reasons to sell video games. If you want to sell a big amount of video games, then that’s the perfect time for GTA 6 to come out with it being a month before Christmas. Usually, companies only delay these things once or twice when they need to, so I think it will come out around that time.

“If Rockstar delays GTA 6 again, the hype will die down almost completely,” York warned. After already being delayed twice, another pushback could really hurt fan excitement. He’s got a point here. People can only wait so long before they stop caring as much. Sure, fans will still buy it eventually, but the massive excitement we’re seeing now could fade if there’s another delay. Rockstar needs to stick to this date and finally deliver the game.

The Real Money Maker for Now is GTA Online

Here’s something we have discussed before. Rockstar doesn’t really need to charge $100 because they will make a lot of money from GTA Online. Just like with GTA 5, the online mode has microtransactions and the GTA+ subscription service. These will bring in steady money long after launch.

This is probably the biggest reason why the price will stay normal. They know the real money comes from keeping lots of players around for months and years, not from charging extra at launch. It’s better to have millions of players spending small amounts than fewer players who paid $100 upfront. What do you think?