Home » Puzzles » Exacerbate – Crossword Clue Answers

Exacerbate – Crossword Clue Answers

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Exacerbate, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Stamp Book- Crossword Clue Answers

Exacerbate – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Exacerbate.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 17 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersVEX, IRK
4 LettersSOUR, FRET, FUEL, GALL, GRIT, HARM, HURT, RASP, WHET
5 LettersHOTUP, HITON, ANGER, UPSET, EGGON, ANNOY, CHAFE, GRATE, HOPUP, KEYUP, PEEVE, PIQUE
6 LettersENRAGE, HEATUP, MADDEN, BOTHER, HARASS, EXCITE, WORSEN, BEEFUP, BITTER, BLOWUP, DAMAGE, DEEPEN, DOUBLE, GRAVEL, HEATUP, IMPAIR, INJURE, JAZZUP, NETTLE, PESTER, PLAGUE, RAMIFY, SOUPUP, STEPUP, TRIPLE, WEAKEN
7 LettersINFLAME, INFLATE, ENVENOM, PROVOKE, AFFLICT, AMPLIFY, AUGMENT, BUILDUP, ENHANCE, ENLARGE, GRATEON, MAGNIFY, PUTBACK, SHARPEN
8 LettersALIENATE, COMPOUND, HEIGHTEN, INCREASE, EMBITTER, DIMINISH, IRRITATE, ACERBATE, CONDENSE, ENDAMAGE, ESTRANGE, REDOUBLE
9 LettersAGGRAVATE, INFURIATE, MAKEWORSE, INTENSIFY, MAKEACUTE, MAKEWORSE, REINFORCE, SETATODDS, SETONEDGE
10 LettersEXASPERATE, COMPLICATE, EXAGGERATE, ACCELERATE, ANTAGONIZE, DILAPIDATE, SETAGAINST, STRENGTHEN
11 LettersCONCENTRATE, CONSOLIDATE, DETERIORATE, FEEDTHEFIRE, MAKECOMPLEX
14 LettersRUBTHEWRONGWAY
16 LettersWORSENASITUATION, AGENTPROVOCATEUR
17 LettersADDINSULTTOINJURY

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Stamp Book- Crossword Clue Answers

The Prague Cemetry- Crossword Clue Answers

Essential Amino Acid – Crossword Clue Answers

Connect Words- Crossword Clue Answers

Reapportions – Crossword Clue Answers

Observed- Crossword Clue Answers

As an Illustration – Crossword Clue Answers

Oratory – Crossword Clue Answers

Was In First Place- Crossword Clue Answers

Bring Down- Crossword Clue Answers