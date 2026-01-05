Home » Puzzles » Exam for Doctor to Be – Crossword Clue Answers

Exam for Doctor to Be – Crossword Clue Answers

  • 4 letters – MCAT

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Exam for Doctor to Be. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 20 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersMED, ODD, PCP
4 LettersMCAT, LSAT, ANAT, EATS, LETS, DOOR
5 LettersAMNIO, LSATS, GMATS, DRIFT, MUSED, DUMBO, DRONE, RESTS, SPOTS, WHOSE, MCATS, GALEN
6 LettersPREMED, INTERN, QUOTES, MIDDLE, HARVEY
7 LettersMOUNTIE, SUPREME, GASTRAP, PATIENT, CHAMBER, HUNDRED, PLEASES, DRASTIC, GILBERT, LOBELIA
8 LettersPODIATRY, CRUSADES, POLIDORI, SELFHEAL
9 LettersOPODELDOC
10 LettersYOUKNOWWHO
11 LettersMENDELEVIUM, ANDROMACHUS
12 LettersMAJORMEDICAL, EDWARDJENNER
13 LettersLIGHTFINGERED, ASHOTINTHEDOC, WILLIAMHARVEY, LUKESKYWALKER
15 LettersPRIVATEPRACTICE
20 LettersCRACKTHEWHIPPOCRATES

