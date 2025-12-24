If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Explosive Devices, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Explosive Devices – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Explosive Devices.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters TNT, CAP 4 Letters BOMB, MINE, FUZE, AMMO 5 Letters ABOMB, DEPTH, SHELL, BOMBS, MINES, DENIM, BOMBE, UNCAP 6 Letters PETARD, MADCAP, MORTAR, H-BOMB, KAPKAN, ABOMBS, BOMBER 7 Letters GRENADE, TORPEDO, EXAMINE, PETARDS 8 Letters LANDMINE, FIREBOMB, ALCAPONE, TIMEBOMB, ATOMBOMB, MAROONED, NAILBOMB, DYNAMITE, GRENADES 9 Letters DETONATOR, SMOKEBOMB, UNDERMINE, DETERMINE, VICARIOUS, BOOBYTRAP, LANDMINES, ATOMBOMBS, TIMEBOMBS, TORPEDOES, MINEFIELD, FIREWORKS, BOMBSHELL 10 Letters INCENDIARY, LETTERBOMB, IMPROVISED, DETERMINES, UNDERMINES, MINEFIELDS, TOUCHPAPER, BOMBSIGHTS 11 Letters DEPTHCHARGE, HANDGRENADE, FIRECRACKER, NUCLEARBOMB, LETTERBOMBS 12 Letters HYDROGENBOMB, CLUSTERBOMBS, INCENDIARIES 13 Letters PERCUSSIONCAP, CLAYMOREMINES, MINEDETECTORS 14 Letters MK2HANDGRENADE

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.