Expressions of Disbelief or Exasperation – Crossword Clue Answers

9 letters – FACEPALMS

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters AWS, PAH, BAH, OOH, HUH, OCH, OMG, ODD, WOW, GAH, IRE 4 Letters HUHS, HAHS, NOIR, ASIF, GOON, PHEW, WHEW, ERGH, AMTO, BORE, DRAG, FURY, GALL, PEST, RAGE 5 Letters PSHAW, GAPED, STARE, EMOTE, SNEER, ANGER, PIQUE, TRIAL, WORRY 6 Letters PSHAWS, SHEESH, PRINCE, SCOWLS, INEVER, PLEASE, MYFOOT, BOTHER, DOWNER, FIRING, PESTER, PLACID, PLAGUE, POTHER 7 Letters SEALOCH, ARO*SAL, BADNEWS, CHAGRIN, DOGGING, PEPTALK, PROBLEM, SOURING, TROUBLE, UMBRAGE 8 Letters STROLLON, BULLDOHS, NOAHSARK, YEAHSURE, IDOUBTIT, DUTCHMAN, IVEHADIT, OHPLEASE, ARO*SING, HARRYING, HEADACHE, HOUNDING, INCREASE, IRRITANT, NUISANCE, PEPRALLY, STIMULUS, STIRRING, VEXATION 9 Letters FACEPALMS, AGITATION, ANIMATION, ANNOYANCE, BESETMENT, DEEPENING, DEVILMENT, PESKINESS, WORKINGUP, WORRIMENT, WORSENING 10 Letters DIFFICULTY, DISCONTENT, EXCITATION, EXCITEMENT, HARASSMENT, INCITATION, INCITEMENT, IRRITATION, RESENTMENT, SHARPENING, STEAMINGUP, STIRRINGUP, WHIPPINGUP 11 Letters IMADUTCHMAN, AGGRAVATION, BEDEVILMENT, BOTHERATION, DISAPPROVAL, DISPLEASURE, EMBITTERING, ENHANCEMENT, ENLARGEMENT, FOMENTATION, HEIGHTENING, INDIGNATION, INFURIATION, INSTIGATION, IRKSOMENESS, LATHERINGUP, MOLEST*TION, PERSECUTION, PROVOCATION, STIMULATION 12 Letters PIGSMIGHTFLY, HEAVENSABOVE, ANNOYINGNESS, AUGMENTATION, CRASHINGBORE, EMBITTERMENT, EXACERBATION, EXHILARATION, INFLAMMATION, PERTURBATION, TIRESOMENESS 13 Letters TELLMEANOTHER, WHATDOYOUKNOW, AMPLIFICATION, DETERIORATION, GALVANIZATION, INCONVENIENCE, MAGNIFICATION, PAININTHENECK, PROVOKINGNESS, RESENTFULNESS, VEXATIOUSNESS, RABBLEROUSING 15 Letters PULLTHEOTHERONE, WHATSTHEBIGIDEA

