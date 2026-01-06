Extension to a Building – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Extension to a Building, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

4 letters – WING, ELLS

WING, ELLS 5 letters – ANNEX

ANNEX 6 letters – ANNEXE

ANNEXE 10 letters – SANDCASTLE

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Extension to a Building. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 12 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ELL 4 Letters ELLS, WING, AXON, UNIO 5 Letters ANNEX, LIEIN, EXPAT, APRON, LAPEL, CLORE 6 Letters ANNEXE, FLIGHT, SEXTET, WEASEL, THEORY, FENDER, PARSON, EARNER, PREFAB, INGRES, SEARCH, GAZEBO, SPRANG, ACCESS, NOSHED, EUROPA, STOOPS, RUGOSE, DELUGE 7 Letters BOYONET, STRETCH, SPONSON, SPOILER, BAYONET, ENLARGE, LOUNGER, ROUNDED, SANDMAN 8 Letters DENDRITE, RESIDENT, SLIPSHOD, NORTHERN 9 Letters EXTRATIME, FOOTSTOOL, DOLLYBUTT 10 Letters SANDCASTLE, INJURYTIME, GRANNYFLAT 12 Letters CONSERVATORY

