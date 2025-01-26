Exynos 2500 Specs Leaked: Samsung’s Upcoming Chip May Not Be As Powerful as Snapdragon 8 Elite

Samsung launched its Galaxy S25 series last week, and all three smartphones are powered by the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. Yes, no Exynos this time around. This decision likely stems from Samsung’s recent issues with its chipset manufacturing process. But that doesn’t mean we won’t see Samsung’s in-house processors in their flagships anymore. There have been reports of the upcoming Exynos 2500 processor, and now it has appeared in a new leak revealing some of its key specs.

Exynos 2500 Specs and Features (Leaked)

Previous leaks suggested that Samsung would use the Exynos 2500 in its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. Now, tipster @Jukanlosreve has posted new details on X (formerly Twitter), claiming to have the processor’s specs.

Exynos 2500 specifications for the Z Flip 7



3.3GHz ARM Cortex-X925 1core

2.75GHz ARM Cortex-A725 2core

2.36GHz ARM Cortex-A725 5core

1.8GHz ARM Cortex-A520 2core

L3 Cache 16MB



9.6Gbps 16bit Quad-Channel LPDDR5X Memory



UFS4.x STORAGE



1.3GHz Samsung Xclipse 950 GPU (AMD… — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) January 25, 2025

According to the leak, the Exynos 2500 will be a 10-core processor with a 1+2+5+2 structure. This includes a Cortex-X925 big core clocked at 3.3GHz for peak performance, seven Cortex-A725 cores (two clocked at 2.75GHz and five clocked at 2.36GHz) for balanced performance, and two Cortex-A520 cores clocked at 1.8GHz for maximum efficiency.

The chipset will feature a Samsung Xclipse 950 GPU clocked at 1.3GHz based on AMD RDNA3.5 Base Custom 8WGP architecture. The leak further mentions that it will be coupled with 16MB of L3 cache.

The processor is also said to support 9.6Gbps 16-bit quad-channel LPDDR5X memory, UFS 4.x storage, a 320-megapixel primary camera with the ability to record videos at up to 8K resolution at 60 frames per second, and an NPU capable of 56 TOPS (trillion operations per second).

A 3nm Leap with Performance Questions

Notably, the Exynos 2500 will be Samsung’s first in-house processor based on the latest 3nm process, the same process used for the Snapdragon 8 Elite and Apple A18 Pro. It’s expected to be used in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the more affordable Z Flip 7 FE. With their limited sales numbers and consequently limited production, these devices provide an ideal opportunity to test the new flagship SoC.

It’s worth noting that Samsung’s Exynos line of processors has historically lagged behind Qualcomm Snapdragon and MediaTek Dimensity. In fact, many were reported to have overheating and thermal throttling problems.

This time, the Exynos 2500, with its reported maximum clock speed of 3.3GHz, seems to be less focused on achieving peak performance numbers. This is especially apparent when considering that the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the S25 series reaches 4.47GHz and the Dimensity 9400 reaches a maximum of 3.63GHz. Additionally, its NPU has a reported clock speed of 56 TOPS, which is lower than the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s 75 TOPS, but higher than that of the Dimensity.

In previously leaked Geekbench scores, the chip scored 2,359 points and 8,141 points in Geekbench 6 single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. These scores are lower than both the Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9400. However, it may fare well in efficiency considering it’s still using little cores while the competition has all its performance cores.

It will be interesting to see how the processor compares against its counterparts once it’s on the market. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to launch in July of this year. The Z Flip 7 FE would possibly launch with the same chip, if it launches at all. Meanwhile, the more expensive Galaxy Fold 7 is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite.