Exynos 2500 Will Launch in H2 2025: What We Know So Far

Samsung’s upcoming flagship processor, the Exynos 2500, has been making the rounds on the web for quite some time. It was previously presumed there would be no such processor this year, considering Samsung faced issues with the manufacturing process, which is probably why the entire S25 series uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy.

Regardless, we earlier spotted the Exynos 2500 running on a Galaxy S25 Plus model on Geekbench, but Samsung actually launched it with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. Later, it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might launch with the Exynos processor.

The new report comes from an unusual source – a Samsung earnings report. Samsung’s System LSI department, in an earnings call for investors, briefly discussed the delayed flagship SoC launch. It mentioned that the company is working on the timely development of the Exynos 2500 and that they want to “secure design wins for mobile models scheduled for release in H2 2025.”

Q4 FY2024 Earnings Results Conference Call

Here’s what Samsung wrote in its Newsroom press release while discussing the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results:

Samsung Newsroom’s Press Release

So yes, the Exynos 2500 is in active development and will debut in smartphones scheduled for release in the second half of 2025.

This likely hints at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 models. Currently, however, we do not know if only certain regions or models of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will come with the Exynos 2500, but it’s confirmed that there will be at least one.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, on the other hand, is still reported to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, considering it will be the most expensive Samsung phone on the market, even pricier than the S25 Ultra, as always.

Exynos 2500 Specifications Reported So Far

We’ve seen Exynos 2500 specifications in many leaks so far. According to the leaks, it will be a 10-core processor with a 1+2+5+2 structure built on a new 3nm process, instead of the 1+2+3+4 structure used in the Exynos 2400.

This will include a Cortex-X925 big core clocked at 3.3GHz for peak performance, seven Cortex-A725 cores (two clocked at 2.75GHz and five clocked at 2.36GHz) for balanced performance, and two Cortex-A520 cores clocked at 1.8GHz for maximum efficiency.

Alongside will be a Samsung Xclipse 950 GPU clocked at 1.3GHz, based on AMD’s RDNA3.5 Base Custom 8WGP architecture. Leaks have suggested it will be coupled with 16MB of L3 cache.

Other specs include support for 9.6Gbps 16-bit quad-channel LPDDR5X memory, UFS 4.x storage, a 320MP camera with the ability to record videos at up to 8K resolution at 60 frames per second, and an NPU capable of 56 TOPS (trillion operations per second).

In earlier leaked Geekbench scores, the Exynos 2500 scored 2,359 points in single-core and 8,141 points in multi-core tests. These scores are lower than those of the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and the MediaTek Dimensity 9400. However, it may excel in power efficiency, considering it still uses smaller cores, while the competition has more performance cores.